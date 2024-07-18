RNC photos day 2

Corey Brooks, senior pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago, gives the benediction at the end of the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
U.S. Rep Mary Miller speaks with reporters after the Illinois delegation breakfast — before the start of the second day of the Republican National Convention — at the Comfort Suites Milwaukee Airport hotel in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., speaks with reporters on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Law enforcement officers keep watch on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Florida delegates dance on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Law enforcement officers ride bikes outside the security perimeter on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
A service dog sleeps on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice sits by his dog, Babydog, on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), attend the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Thousands attend the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump waves as she walks on stage to speak on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Thousands attend the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Attendees cheer before Corey Brooks, senior pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago, gives the benediction at the end of the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Former Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy speaks on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders enters the Fiserv Forum on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
