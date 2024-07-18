RNC photos day 2

Corey Brooks, senior pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago, gives the benediction at the end of the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

U.S. Rep Mary Miller speaks with reporters after the Illinois delegation breakfast — before the start of the second day of the Republican National Convention — at the Comfort Suites Milwaukee Airport hotel in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., speaks with reporters on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Law enforcement officers keep watch on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Florida delegates dance on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Law enforcement officers ride bikes outside the security perimeter on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A service dog sleeps on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice sits by his dog, Babydog, on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), attend the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Thousands attend the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump waves as she walks on stage to speak on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Thousands attend the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Attendees cheer before Corey Brooks, senior pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago, gives the benediction at the end of the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy speaks on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders enters the Fiserv Forum on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Corey Brooks, senior pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago, gives the benediction at the end of the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times