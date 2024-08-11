The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Roseland News Chicago

Report of armed people in Roseland leads to 2 arrests

Chicago police officers responding to a call of people with guns in the 700 block of East 95th Street about 3:12 p.m. Sunday took two males into custody. One had a gunshot wound to the groin.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 700 block of East 95th Street in Roseland.

The 700 block of East 95th Street in Roseland.

Google Maps

Share

Two males were arrested after police received reports of armed people in the Roseland neighborhood Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Chicago police responded to a call of people with guns in the 700 block of East 95th Street about 3:12 p.m. Two people fled the scene. A man, 21, and another male whose age wasn’t known, were arrested a few blocks away, and two weapons were recovered.

The male whose age wasn’t known was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his groin, police said.

Share
Next Up In News
Bridgeview celebrates first UFC champion of Palestinian heritage: 'the people's champ'
An insider guide to the Democratic convention in Chicago with Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
Annual picnic gives Washington Heights a chance to revive neighborly ties
Connie Wilkie, 'gruff drill sergeant' who kept the Sun-Times newsroom running, dies at 85
16 people shot overnight, 4 of them teenagers
One person dead after fatal car crash on Southwest Side
The Latest
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks on returning to the site of 2016 World Series Game 7: 'I'll feel it'
It’s the Cubs’ first time back in Cleveland since blowing up their 2016 championship core.
By Maddie Lee
 
Connie Wilkie
Obituaries
Connie Wilkie, 'gruff drill sergeant' who kept the Sun-Times newsroom running, dies at 85
Connie Wilkie followed her father, Walter Wilkie, a Sun-Times art director, on the paper’s staff. For more than 48 years, she answered phones, made schedules and protected the staffers who covered the news.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Bears Bills Football
Bears
Bears sign DL Jaylon Hutchings, cut RB Demetric Felton
Hutchings started 57 games in a whopping six seasons at Texas Tech, recording 11 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and 108 tackles. He was a captain for the Red Raiders last year, logging 3 ½ sacks.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to throw during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY.
Bears
Caleb Williams' preseason debut was a confirmation: This Bears QB is good.
The rookie already looks better than those who came before him.
By Rick Morrissey
 
crime-scene-tape.jpg
Crime
16 people shot overnight, 4 of them teenagers
The violence left five people in critical condition. Police said no one is in custody for any of the incidents.
By Sun-Times Wire
 