Report of armed people in Roseland leads to 2 arrests

Two males were arrested after police received reports of armed people in the Roseland neighborhood Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Chicago police responded to a call of people with guns in the 700 block of East 95th Street about 3:12 p.m. Two people fled the scene. A man, 21, and another male whose age wasn’t known, were arrested a few blocks away, and two weapons were recovered.
The male whose age wasn’t known was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his groin, police said.
The Latest
It’s the Cubs’ first time back in Cleveland since blowing up their 2016 championship core.
Connie Wilkie followed her father, Walter Wilkie, a Sun-Times art director, on the paper’s staff. For more than 48 years, she answered phones, made schedules and protected the staffers who covered the news.
Hutchings started 57 games in a whopping six seasons at Texas Tech, recording 11 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and 108 tackles. He was a captain for the Red Raiders last year, logging 3 ½ sacks.
The rookie already looks better than those who came before him.
The violence left five people in critical condition. Police said no one is in custody for any of the incidents.