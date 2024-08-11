Report of armed people in Roseland leads to 2 arrests

Two males were arrested after police received reports of armed people in the Roseland neighborhood Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Chicago police responded to a call of people with guns in the 700 block of East 95th Street about 3:12 p.m. Two people fled the scene. A man, 21, and another male whose age wasn’t known, were arrested a few blocks away, and two weapons were recovered.

The male whose age wasn’t known was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his groin, police said.