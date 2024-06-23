Ryne Sandberg statue dedication

The Ryne Sandberg Statue at Wrigley Field is unveiled during a dedication ceremony on June 23, 2024 at Wrigley Field. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Ryne Sandberg, right, takes photos with family after the Chicago Cubs unveiled a statue honoring the legendary Cubs and Hall of Fame player during the statue’s dedication ceremony. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Former Cubs player Ryne Sandberg speaks before the team unveils a statue of him on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

The Ryne Sandberg Statue at Wrigley Field is unveiled during a dedication ceremony before the Mets and Cubs game on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Ryne Sandberg, left, speaks before the Chicago Cubs unveil a statue honoring the legendary Cubs and Hall of Fame player during a dedication ceremony on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Cubs fans listen to Ryne Sandberg before the Cubs unveil a statue honoring the legendary Cubs and Hall of Fame player. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Chicago Cubs fans listen to Ryne Sandberg before the Chicago Cubs unveil a statue honoring the legendary Cubs and Hall of Fame player. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Chicago Cubs fans wait for the unveiling of a statue honoring legendary Cubs and Hall of Fame player Ryne Sandberg during a dedication ceremony before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: CXC112 Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Former Chicago Cubs player Ryne Sandberg waves before the team unveils a statue of him before a baseball game against the New York Mets in Chicago, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: CXC103 Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos