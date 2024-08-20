Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Scenes from the first day of the Democratic National Convention

Photos from Sun-Times and WBEZ documenting the first night of the DNC in Chicago.

By Ashlee Rezin, Anthony Vazquez, Tyler LaRiviere, Manuel Martinez, Peyton Reich | August 20, 2024 at 12:15 PM

DNCMon-082024-57.jpg
Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-74.JPG
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-90.jpg
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-92.jpg
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-59.jpg
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-78.JPG
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz applaud on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-72.JPG
Thousands cheer for President Joe Biden as he speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-93.jpg
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-87.JPG
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wave to supporters on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
20240819_DNC_Day_1_Late_mm0719.jpg
Jill Biden, First Lady, speaks to a packed crowd at the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
DNCMon-082024-77.JPG
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
20240819_DNC_Day_1_Late_mm0113.jpg
Former President Bill Clinton greets staff and volunteers in the restricted hallways of the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
DNCMon-082024-72.JPG
Thousands cheer for President Joe Biden as he speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-70.JPG
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-73.JPG
Thousands cheer for President Joe Biden as he speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-34.jpg
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the end of day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-25.jpg
Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden celebrate at the end of day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-20.jpg
Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris greets President Joe Biden on wave at delegates at the end of day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-58.jpg
Agnes Majak, of North Dakota, holds her 5-month-old daughter, Ayor, at the United Center on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-54.jpg
Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-50.jpg
Delegates say the Pledge of Allegiance on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-05.jpg
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-46.jpg
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-11.jpg
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-45.jpg
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-02.jpg
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-66.jpg
Chicago Police stand in a line getting ready to clear Park #578 of protesters and reporters after numerous protesters broke through the security perimeter of the United Center, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-8.jpg
Thousands of protesters rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-52.jpg
Thousands of protesters march back towards Union Park, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-68.jpg
Chicago Police stand in a line getting ready to clear Park #578 of protesters and reporters after numerous protesters broke through the security perimeter of the United Center, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-48.jpg
Chicago police man a barricade near Park #578 during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-46.jpg
Thousands of protesters march into Park #578 for a second rally, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-42.jpg
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-41.jpg
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-58.jpg
Thousands of protesters march back towards Union Park, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-40.jpg
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-5.jpg
A small group of pro-israeli protesters march through a rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCprotestMon-082024-20.jpg
Pro-Palestine supporters gather for the “March on the DNC 2024” protest in Union Park at 1501 W Randolph on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-3.jpg
A small group of pro-israeli protesters march through a rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCprotestMon-082024-4.jpg
Christian Borkey and Jordan Kost pose for a photo at the “March on the DNC 2024” protest in Union Park at 1501 W Randolph on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
DNCprotestMon-082024-18.jpg
Mussa shahid at the “March on the DNC 2024” protest in Union Park at 1501 W Randolph on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-22.jpg
An abandon Harris ’24 sign lays on the lawn of Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-6.jpg
A small group of pro-israeli protesters march through a rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-27.jpg
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-32.jpg
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCPROTESTMon-082024-13.jpg
Thousands of protesters rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
DNCprotestMon-082024-2-2.jpg
Stephanie Puckey holds a sign at the “March on the DNC 2024” protest in Union Park at 1501 W Randolph on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
20240819_DNC_Day_1_Late_mm0382.jpg
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, United States Representative, speaks to a packed crowd at the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
20240819_DNC_Day_1_Mid_mm0419.jpg
Members of the audience enjoy the first night of the Democratic National Convention, at the United Center, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
20240819_DNC_Day_1_Late_mm0210.jpg
Steve Kerr, Coach for the Golden State Warriors, speaks to a packed crowd at the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
20240819_DNC_Day_1_Early_mm0200.jpg
Kamala Harris merchandise is sold at a kiosk at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
DNCMon-082024-81.JPG
President Joe Biden hugs his daughter Ashley Biden after she introduced him to speak on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
DNCMon-082024-85.JPG
President Joe Biden speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

