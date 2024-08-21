Scenes from the second day of the Democratic National Convention

Barack and Michelle Obama spoke on the second night of the Democratic National Convention in the United Center. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Barack Obama hugs former first lady Michelle Obama as he walks on stage to speak on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Barack Obama speaks on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

People watch as former President Barack Obama delivers remarks on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Former President Barack Obama waves as he walks off stage after speaking on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Flanked by family and members of the Illinois delegation, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during the ceremonial roll call vote on the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis answers questions during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop on the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering listens to the speaker during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop on the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Attendees listen to the speaker during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop on the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Delegates cheer as the DNC begins on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Sights from day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A delegate walks through the convention wearing a cheesehead on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A delegate sports colorful glasses, hat, and pins on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Members of the Wisconsin delegate party cheer on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A delegate wears a Donkey hat on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A delegate raises a fist during the national anthem on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Delegates from Wisconsin hold their cheese head hats during the pledge of allegiance on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Delegates from Nebraska cheer during roll call on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Rev. Jesse Jackson joins the floor non day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Thousands gather in the United Center for the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) waves as she walks off stage after speaking on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times