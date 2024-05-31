Evanston startup Pinch brings med spa services directly to clients, raises $3.5M in funding

Regular visits to a medical spa for facial fillers and other treatments can be inconvenient and occasionally awkward if you’re stepping out of the clinic with a swollen face from treatments.

But Evanston-based startup Pinch Med Inc. wants to make the process easier by bringing the treatments to a client’s home with the help of board-certified nurse practitioners.

The concept of mobile services isn’t new with companies like Glamsquad offering in-home beauty and hair services, but experts say it’s still a growing concept in the medical spa industry, which has its own set of regulations and licensing.

Pinch — as in “Just a Pinch” or “In a Pinch” — allows consumers to book services such as Botox, facial fillers, IV treatments and facial peels. Users can also take an online quiz to find out which services will best fit their concerns.

Once booked, a nurse practitioner will arrive at the client’s home to provide the treatment. The service also has the benefit of helping nurse practitioners looking to make some extra cash by contracting with Pinch.

Alex Thiersch, CEO of the American Med Spa Association, said Pinch’s business model is viable, innovative and even disruptive.

He said the medical spa industry is growing at a furious pace. His main question would be: How will Pinch keep up with the growing demand for med spa services once their providers’ clientele lists fill up?

The industry’s growth is being spurred by men under 35 years old and women aged 20 to 35. Investors have also been acquiring med spas, building med spa chains and designing concierge-like business models. Nurse practitioners and physician assistants are increasingly taking ownership stakes in med spas, too.

The U.S. medical spa market was valued at $5.6 billion last year and is forecast to hit $23 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 15.2%, according to Precedence Research.

“People are thinking of [medical spa services] as preventative, and they’re talking about it, including on social media, rather than thinking of it as something to keep secret,” said Haley Zollo, partner at Starting Line, a Chicago-based venture capital fund focused on early-stage consumer technology platforms.

Pinch also answers a consumer’s desire for a “high touch” experience, including developing a personal relationship with a service provider who can show how they personally use products, Zollo said.

“It’s changing the narrative” as consumers seek out a more authentic, comfortable environment as opposed to a sterile, intimidating, doctor’s office-like spa space, Zollo said.

Raising $3.5 million

Pinch was founded by Dr. Jacob Avraham and Elan Mosbacher. The pair have known each other since they were young, attending Solomon Schechter Day School and Ida Crown Jewish Academy.

Avraham, Pinch’s chief medical officer, is a trauma and critical care surgeon at the University of Illinois Hospital and Mosbacher, Pinch’s CEO, is a former SpotHero executive and five-time startup executive.

The founders wanted to solve a two-pronged dilemma: Helping busy parents and professionals willing to pay for high-quality medical spa treatments in a comfortable, convenient and affordable environment and offering overwhelmed nurse practitioners an opportunity to run their own business on the side.

Pinch founders Dr. Jacob Avraham, left, and Elan Mosbacher receive an IV treatment from a Pinch provider. Anna Zorn/Pinch

Mosbacher said Pinch launched in “stealth mode” in July 2022 and it spent 20 months perfecting the model before announcing the business and its venture capital funding in April.

Pinch raised $3.5 million in a seed round led by Starting Line. Investors include Ludlow Ventures, Lightbank, The 81 Collection, Permanent Capital and angel investors from Chicago’s startup founder community.

Pinch plans to add more treatments — microneedling is coming this summer — followed by launching into new markets with a goal to go nationwide.

It sources pharmaceutical products directly from manufacturers approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said Pinch’s founders.

Pinch, like many similar services, bases its prices on units of dermal fillers or neurotoxins like Botox. For example, Pinch’s treatment to minimize crow’s feet, wrinkles around the eyes, uses eight to 14 units at $12 per unit, or $168 at the top end.

The average cost of Botox for crow’s feet ranges from $150 to $400, according to health care marketplace Real Self, and treatments like Botox are typically done every three to six months.

Extra revenue stream

Pinch’s platform offers nurse practitioners turnkey services ranging from marketing support to aesthetics training and proprietary software to run a mobile med spa. They also have access to a 24/7 safety hotline.

The company works exclusively with board-certified nurse practitioners and offers them ongoing training and support. They train on live models, complete proprietary courses developed with industry experts and perform a minimum number of appointments within their own network before treating new clients on Pinch’s platform.

Nurse practitioners can also set their own schedules and choose the radius of areas they serve.

One result of that is many Pinch providers serve their neighborhoods — and that includes communities with few or no medical spas. It also creates more diversity among clients with 80% female and 20% male, compared with the industry average 95% female and 5% male.

And providers are fluent in a variety of languages including Spanish, Korean and Arabic. Pinch estimates that more than 30% of its business is in the historically underserved South and West sides.

It currently serve clients in more than 250 zip codes throughout the Chicago area.

Pinch provider and nurse practitioner Theresa Izquierdo Anna Zorn/Pinch

Nurse Practitioner Theresa Izquierdo, 31, lives in Bucktown and works as a nurse educator. She said Pinch was the perfect option for running her own business while continuing her career training nurses who work with new moms.

She said the company has given her the emotional support needed, and the platform lets her offer her customers coupons, get marketing help and chart patient services in minutes rather than hours.

Pinch also hosts pop-ups and corporate events that enable providers to make $1,000 or more in one afternoon or evening. While traditional medical spas pay providers 15% to 25% of sales, Pinch’s providers earn 30% to 40% of sales because Pinch doesn’t have to pay for rent, utilities or equipment leases like a traditional med spa.

Izquierdo has worked with Pinch at least 8 hours a month for the past 22 months, accruing more than 80 clients.

She also appreciates that Pinch’s website answers delicate questions in a Q&A format and includes videos that can ease a patient’s anxiety. The videos explain how long a procedure lasts, how it works and what to expect.

“My experience has been outstanding,” she said. “It has empowered me to grow as a [nurse practitioner], earn more without compromising my personal life and now I can give tox [Botox], filler, IV infusion and chemical peels to help people feel their best.”