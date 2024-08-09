Small businesses are frustrated with Chicago's bureaucracy as they wait for reforms

Dwan “Dee” Martin has been a business owner in Chicago for eight years but doing business in the city hasn’t gotten easier. A thicket of red tape from city permits, inspections, licenses to other bureaucracy is an ongoing barrier.

Martin owns Urban Luxe Cafe in South Shore, as well as Urban Luxe Salon in Ashburn and Nail Riot in Englewood. She’s a proud native Chicagoan but said, “I have considered not opening up another business in the city limits.”

Martin isn’t alone. Other business owners say they’re stymied by Chicago’s bureaucracy. To help them, the Small Business Advocacy Council is pressing for reforms to “cut red tape, streamline processes and reduce the costs of launching and expanding Chicago businesses,” according to a proposal released by the nonprofit this spring. It was endorsed by more than 30 chambers of commerce and business advocacy groups and 15 aldermen.

The council is lobbying for more aldermen endorsements and hoping for policy changes within departments — possibly even proposing an ordinance if a majority of Chicago’s aldermen support its call for reforms.

In its reforms package, SBAC called for streamlining zoning requirements, inspections, debt checks and more. These measures would support small businesses, foster economic growth and improve Chicago’s economy during a critical time as it continues to recover from the pandemic, according to the council.

“It’s a really important time for Chicago. Vacancies downtown are still high,” said Elliot Richardson, president of SBAC. The reforms are “something that could really really help and doesn’t cost money. They will help the city save money in the long term.”

In April, Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled the “Cut the Tape” report, which makes more than 100 recommendations to expedite residential and commercial development. Some goals include decreasing the number of weeks it takes to review permit applications; reducing the number of days businesses must wait to receive updates from various city departments; and streamlining permit applications such as using digital forms instead of paper.

“Too often, the city’s initiatives to catalyze more commercial investment and small business growth are stunted by burdensome City processes and policies,” according to Johnson’s report. “Some commercial corridors on the South and West sides of Chicago are reporting storefront vacancy rates as high as 43%. In a post-pandemic economy, storefront vacancy is also a significant problem for some formerly strong submarkets including the Loop, which has a retail vacancy rate topping 30% amid an overall downtown office space vacancy of over 23% at the end of 2023.”

Johnson last month announced steps taken from the report, including the creation of a 50-person task force to help implement proposed initiatives and appointing Abigail Sullivan as the inaugural director of process improvement. Sullivan previously served as chief operations analyst for the Chicago Public Library.

For decades, Chicago mayors have attempted to ease City Hall’s notoriously slow and arcane bureaucracy by accelerating the approval of licensing, permitting and development plans in order to help businesses and reduce their costs. But progress has been slow and uneven.

“We need politicians to take swift and bold action,” Richardson, of SBAC, said. “Burdensome and unnecessary red tape can stop Chicago entrepreneurs in their tracks and keep them from opening and growing their businesses.”

Johnson’s initiative is still in the early stages, with the first task force meeting held July 29.

Cassio Mendoza, Johnson’s deputy press secretary, said the city will update its website each quarter showing what recommendations from the report were completed.

Paper copies delivered by hand

Tonya Trice, executive director of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, said, “Going through expensive, time-consuming red tape has been a hindrance for some businesses.” Frustrating bureaucracy “limits them from working to their full potential. To go it alone can be very intimidating for small businesses so they tend to hide and work from home.”

One example is applying for special use permits, which is required for nail salons and other businesses. The permit is meant to manage the types and numbers of businesses in an area so, for example, a neighborhood isn’t saturated with one kind of business.

Special use permit applications cost about $1,000. And a hard copy must be delivered in person to the Zoning Board of Appeals office so the applicant can pay the fee and pick up a public notice sign to post outside the proposed business. The applicant must also send notices to nearby property owners then wait about 30 to 60 days for a hearing with the zoning board. The wait time can be longer if plans must be revised.

Meanwhile, the applicant may be paying rent and utilities on an empty space as they wait months for a permit that could be denied, said business owner Martin, who has gone through the process with her nail salons.

Dwan “Dee” Martin at her South Shore restaurant Urban Luxe Cafe. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The drawn-out process “deters business from opening or they open at a financial deficit,” she said. “They’ve already spent thousands on rent, utilities and security well before they can open their business.”

Martin, who is also a real estate investor, is comfortable reading legal documents. But she said entrepreneurs with less experience would likely have to spend thousands to hire a lawyer or consultant to help with the process and review lengthy forms, such as a 15-page economic disclosure that must be filled out by the applicant and landlord.

Mendoza said the city doesn’t earn money from application fees.

“Business license fees are cost recovery for the city’s outlay in issuing the license,” Mendoza said. “Chicago’s license fees are in line with and in some cases lower than other cities around the country.”

Mendoza said approval rates for special use permits historically exceed 90%, and the number of applications changes each year with some withdrawn by the applicant before a hearing and others are dismissed. In 2023, the Zoning Board of Appeals received 200 special use applications.

Reforms in the works

The Cut the Tape report proposes eliminating the Zoning Board of Appeals approval “of a special use permit to open a hair salon, barber shop, body art shop, or nail salon.”

Mendoza said the special use permit process is being streamlined. For example, the city aims to accept online applications by December. It will also start accepting electronic signatures and PDF copies of original signatures for applications. And the board will create a more simplified public hearing packet and publish sample forms to help clarify what is required.

There also are plans in Johnson’s report to “revamp” the debt-check process on entrepreneurs applying for business licenses by “eliminating inconsistent results and excessive reviews — to ultimately reduce turnaround times for buildings, permits, and licensing.” The process checks whether an applicant owes excessive debt.

In its list of requested reforms, SBAC asked that the city expedite mandatory debt checks. The council said personal debt checks are often inaccurate and cause “extraordinary long delays.”

Communication should also be improved with the city explaining license denials in writing, SBAC said.

Chicago versus the suburbs

Geri Hernandez, co-founder of gourmet empanada eatery Savory Crust, caters private events in Chicago where she serves empanadas stuffed with fillings such as chicken curry, macaroni and cheese as well as chicken and beef. But Savory Crust, which has locations in Morton Grove and Carol Stream, won’t bring its food truck to festivals in Chicago because of the city’s onerous bureaucracy around operating at public events.

For example, the company has a food manager certificate that’s accepted throughout the state, including in Cook County, but Chicago requires its own certificate and training that costs $250.

Food trucks gathered last year at Daley Plaza in the Loop. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The city also requires food preparation to be done in a city commissary, an industrial kitchen, even though Savory Crust has its own kitchen in Carol Stream. It also mandates food trucks dispose of wastewater at a Chicago facility, though Savory Crust said it can do so at its suburban sites.

Hernandez said the prospect of Chicago’s red tape “has just pushed us to seek business in other cities and counties that accept all our registrations and permits.”

“Applying for licenses and multiple permits takes time and is costly,” she said. “We would just rather apply for one permit that covers multiple cities in one county. Getting licenses and permits in DuPage County is easy to navigate, the personnel are accessible if you need help and they get things done quickly and efficiently.”

Hernandez said fellow business owners have also complained to her about the slow and inconsistent inspections by the city that can delay a business opening.

Mendoza said the Department of Public Health’s inspection times for food establishments vary and depend on factors such as the type and size of facility, food processes and number of violations, if any. New facilities that need a re-inspection are prioritized and inspected within five days, he said.

Still, Hernandez said “it is not appealing for us to do business in Chicago with our food truck or events unless it’s on private property.”

Red tape is “just another reason to keep my business out of Chicago and to keep growing in other counties,” she said.