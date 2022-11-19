The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Soccer Sports Chicago Fire

Don’t forget about the circumstances surrounding the 2022 World Cup

Some players, teams will not ignore unsavory aspects of the tournament hosted by Qatar.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Don’t forget about the circumstances surrounding the 2022 World Cup
1442607459.jpg

Qatar is hosting the 2022 World Cup, and the country’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBT+ community is drawing scrutiny.

Getty

The World Cup highlights the best soccer players and national teams on the planet. A global event, the tournament is meant to showcase the brightest parts of the game in front of gigantic audiences.

In 2022, the World Cup is exhibiting something else, and it should give people pause about fully embracing the event. It also gives soccer players and national federations a chance to make their voices heard.

After a shady bidding process, Qatar won the right to host this tournament. Setting aside the idea of moving the tournament to the fall because of the country’s extreme summer heat, the games will be played in stadiums largely built by low-paid migrant workers. The numbers are disputed, but many died during construction. Those stadiums are in a country in which homosexuality is illegal.

Yet FIFA, the world soccer governing body, urged teams and players to avoid politics and stick to sports. Some will undoubtedly follow that dictum, but not all will.

While it’s a personal choice to focus solely on soccer and winning games, those who don’t play along should be celebrated.

The U.S. men’s national team is making its feelings known by planning to use a logo with rainbow colors at any space it controls. The modified badge won’t be worn during games, but it will be seen wherever else the USMNT goes.

“We have chatted and continue to have discussions as we lead into the games,” USMNT and former Fire goalkeeper Sean Johnson said, according to the Guardian. “We have leaned on the message of ‘Be the Change.’ That is something that we have been proud of and continue to work toward, be impactful with ourselves, our presence and our platform, and we will continue to be so here in Qatar.”

The USMNT isn’t alone. The Dutch national team will be auctioning their jerseys to support migrant workers. In September, it was reported that a handful of captains — including England’s Harry Kane — intended to wear anti-discrimination captain’s armbands as part of the OneLove campaign.

“Talking about the issues and raising the issues and putting them on the table is the vehicle that people involved in sport have used in the past, and it is what we’re trying to do this time,” England manager Gareth Southgate said in September. “There will always be criticism, whatever you do, but we’re trying to affect the areas we’ve been asked to affect. Unless other ideas come forward and other requests that we think are suitable are on the table, then it’s difficult to do more than we’ve been asked.”

These are positive gestures from people who don’t really have a choice about participating in the tournament. Sure, some might get another chance if they decided to boycott, but it’s unfair to expect players to skip an event they’ve worked toward their whole lives.

Fans and sponsors do have a choice. If they want to fully throw themselves into this World Cup and simply enjoy the action and drama — or profit from it — that’s their decision.

But everything around the tournament shouldn’t be forgotten.

Next Up In Sports
Polling Place: What’s really wrong with the Bulls? (Then again, what isn’t?)
Fire defender Wyatt Omsberg “hungry for more” after 2022 season cut short
White Sox ace Dylan Cease has come of age
Pirates prospect Quinn Priester, a Cary-Grove grad, wants to emulate Marlins’ Alcantara
Gold Sheet remains the gold standard
Yes, you can talk turkey — and baseball — on Thanksgiving
The Latest
A boat floats on Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach while the Chicago skyline is seen.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois can make an impact on climate change and drive global action
Promises made as part of the Paris Agreement have already touched down across the Prairie State in a positive way and built momentum that we cannot afford to lose.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics
Bulls
Polling Place: What’s really wrong with the Bulls? (Then again, what isn’t?)
Whatever it is, this group clearly doesn’t bring it every night.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago_Cincinnati_051422_078__1_.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire defender Wyatt Omsberg “hungry for more” after 2022 season cut short
After spending his career mostly as a backup, Omsberg took advantage of his chance to start. In an instant, however, Omsberg’s 14th game of the year turned into his last.
By Brian Sandalow
 
White Sox ace Dylan Cease. (AP)
Sports
White Sox ace Dylan Cease has come of age
American League Cy Young runnerup to Justin Verlander “is still evolving, even with the year he had,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screen_Shot_2022_11_18_at_5.58.08_PM.png
Sports Saturday
Pirates prospect Quinn Priester, a Cary-Grove grad, wants to emulate Marlins’ Alcantara
In an era in which strikeouts are rising, Priester said he’s more inclined to induce contact earlier in counts to help his chances of pitching deeper and to alleviate the workload of his relievers.
By Mark Gonzales
 