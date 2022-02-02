 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman signs richest-ever NWSL contract

The extension with the 19-year-old daughter of former Bulls great Dennis Rodman is worth at least $1.1 million over four years, according to the Washington Post. 

By Associated Press
The Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman has agreed to the richest contract in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League.
The Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman has agreed to the richest contract in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League.
Jeff Dean/AP

The Washington Spirit have signed Trinity Rodman to the richest contract in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The extension with the 19-year-old daughter of former Bulls great Dennis Rodman is worth at least $1.1 million over four years, according to the Washington Post.

Octagon Soccer, which represents Rodman, announced that the deal makes Rodman the league’s highest-paid player.

Rodman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL draft by the Spirit, which went on to win the league championship. She scored seven goals and had seven assists, and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons. She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts,” Spirit coach Kris Ward said.

Rodman was also named the 2021 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year following her rookie season with the Spirit. She earned her first call-up with the national team for its January camp.

Rodman’s deal runs through the 2024 season with a team option for 2025 that will be activated the first time she plays in a match for the Spirit this season.

Players reported to NWSL training camps this week for the league’s 10th season. The players association and the league agreed to terms on its first collective bargaining agreement on Monday.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

New White Sox minor-league coach Nicky Delmonico has eye on managing

"I’ve always said that is probably my calling," Nicky Delmonico said. "I feel like I can handle a clubhouse and motivate guys."

By Daryl Van Schouwen

4 men charged in overdose death of ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams

Authorities said that the men continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight amid apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan even after knowing that Williams had died from one of their products.

By Larry Neumeister | Associated Press

At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

Join us At The Table for a conversation with Laura Coates, author of "Just Pursuit," senior legal correspondent on CNN and Sirius XM host, on Feb 17.

By Sun-Times staff

Afternoon Edition: Feb. 2, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

Proponen fondo para cubrir los gastos fúnebres de niños que son víctimas de la violencia armada

El programa estatal actual requiere que las familias paguen por adelantado y luego esperen a recibir el reembolso.

By Stefano Esposito

Mujer asesinada durante un intercambio de disparos entre un guardia de seguridad y un pistolero

El guardia sufrió una herida en la pierna. No hubo ningún detenido.

By Sun-Times Wire