Hope Solo arrested on DWI, misdemeanor child abuse charges

Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested Thursday in North Carolina and charged withdriving while intoxicated,resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, according to online records.

Solo was taking into custody on Thursday at theForsyth County jail in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Calls to theWinston Salem, North Carolina, Police Departmentby USA TODAY Sports were not immediately returned.

According to TMZ,her 2-year-old twins she has with her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, were in the car at a Walmart parking lot with her at the time of the arrest.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” Solo’s attorney Rich Nichols said to TMZ.

Solo, 40, is a two-time gold medalist and helped the United States women’s soccer team win the World Cup in 2015. She was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in January and was recently outspoken about theUSWNT’sequal pay lawsuit settlement with U.S. Soccer, calling it”heartbreaking and infuriating.”

In 2014, Solo was arrested at her home in Washington on two counts offourth-degree assaultfor allegedly assaulting her half-sister and nephew.

The case was later dismissed partly due tothe prosecution’s witnesses declining totestify against her.

