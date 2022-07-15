The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Soccer Sports Olympic Sports

U.S. will face Canada in CONCACAF W Championship final

The United States beat Costa Rica 3-0 in the semifinals Thursday night on goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez.

By  Anne M. Peterson | AP
   
SHARE U.S. will face Canada in CONCACAF W Championship final
The United States’ Mallory Pugh celebrates after scoring a goal against Costa Rica.

The United States’ Mallory Pugh celebrates after scoring a goal against Costa Rica.

Fernando Llano/AP

MONTERREY, Mexico — The U.S. women’s national team will play Canada in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship for a spot in the 2024 Olympics.

The United States beat Costa Rica 3-0 in the semifinals Thursday night on goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez. Canada downed Jamaica 3-0 in the late game to earn the other spot Monday night in the championship.

The four teams had already qualified for the region’s berths at the 2023 Women’s World Cup as the top finishers in the group stage. The winner of the W Championship additionally earns one of the region’s spots in the Olympics.

The U.S. team extended its shutout streak in World Cup or Olympic qualifying matches to 32 games.

“I think we need to be overall sharper,” Sonnett said about facing Canada. “I don’t think our team’s very satisfied with that win. There’s a lot that we need to focus on.”

The United States has won the past two World Cups, but the Americans are heading into next summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand with a different look. Coach Vlatko Andonovski has focused on developing young talent since winning the bronze medal at last year’s Olympics, and up-and-coming players including Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh have cracked the starting lineup.

A few veterans remain, including Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn, who both started Thursday.

Morgan had the team’s best chances early on. One of her opportunities, a left-footed shot, went wide left in the 13th minute.

Defender Sonnett broke through with her first international goal in the 33rd minute. Pugh scored her first goal of the tournament in first-half stoppage time — with a backheel assist from Rose Lavelle — to give the United States a 2-0 lead at the break.

Sanchez capped the victory with her goal in stoppage time.

Casey Murphy got the starting nod in goal for the United States.

“Obviously, it’s a semifinal, we’re here to go to the final, to win the final,” Murphy said. “That was one step to get to there.”

For Costa Rica, Noelia Bermudez made the first start of the tournament in goal. Costa Rica won its first two group-stage matches before falling to Canada 2-0 on Monday.

Jessie Fleming scored for Canada in the 18th minute of the late game at Estadio Universitario. The conditions were muggy, with temperatures in the mid-90s at the start of the night.

Allysha Chapman added a goal on a header in the 64th minute. It was her first international goal since 2015. Adriana Leon scored in the 76th.

In addition to the four direct berths in the World Cup, the third-place finishers in the two groups at the W Championship, Panama and Haiti, advanced to an intercontinental playoff in February in New Zealand.

Next Up In Sports
IOC reinstates Jim Thorpe as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds
Lawyers say Brittney Griner had doctor’s note for cannabis use
Friday’s Cubs-Mets game rained out
Tiger Woods likely to miss the cut at British Open
Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf to explore ‘every opportunity that’s available’
South Shore Nature Sanctuary, a ‘way to feel connected to the Earth ... in the city,’ turns 20
The Latest
Paddlers on a day trip with the conservation group Openlands exploring the Little Calumet River at Kickapoo Woods, part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County forest preserves.
Suburban Chicago
Around Chicago, grabbing paddles and boats for ‘river therapy’ amid the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has helped spur more people to pick up a paddle and get out on the water. Conservation groups like Openlands hope to build on that.
By WBEZ Chicago
 
Jim Thorpe, shown during a 1948 “junior olympics” event in Chicago, has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon.
Olympic Sports
IOC reinstates Jim Thorpe as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds
Thorpe had been stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time.
By Associated Press
 
Luis Andrade (standing between two seated clerics) at a religious ceremony earlier this month at his Berwyn church at which he was accepted into what describes itself as an independent Catholic church and named bishop of Chicago.
The Watchdogs
Kicked out of Episcopal priesthood over sexual misconduct accusations, now overseeing a church in Berwyn
Rev. Luis Andrade, originally ordained a Roman Catholic priest in Ecuador, recently moved on to be a priest in a small, independent Catholic denomination.
By Robert Herguth and Elvia Malagón
 
Manuel Macias, who goes by MATR, painted this mural of an Aztec warrior in Pilsen in May.
Murals and Mosaics
In Pilsen, Manuel ‘MATR’ Macias says his new mural of an Aztec warrior is meant to evoke struggle
He based the mural at 1451 W. 18th St. in Pilsen on a 2017 photo by Gustavo ‘Gus’ Mejia of a model dressed as an Aztec warrior.
By Nicky Andrews
 
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks with her lawyers Alexander Boykov, right, and Maria Blagovolina in a Russian courtroom prior to a hearing.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Lawyers say Brittney Griner had doctor’s note for cannabis use
The defense on Friday also submitted tests she underwent as part of an anti-doping check, which didn’t detect any prohibited substances in her system.
By Jim Heintz | AP
 