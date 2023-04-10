The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Soldier Field among U.S. host venues for Concacaf Gold Cup

Concacaf has not announced dates for the Soldier Field matches.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Soldier Field will be a host venue for this year’s Concacaf Gold Cup competition.

Sun-Times file photo

Soldier Field is among the 15 venues that will host Concacaf Gold Cup matches this year. 

The tournament, which will be played June 16-July 16, features the region’s top national teams. Concacaf has not announced dates for the Soldier Field matches. The competition’s official draw will be held Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. 

The final will be played on Sunday, July 16 at SoFi Stadium.

The other venues for the tournament are:

  • AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
  • Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TQL Stadium, Cincinnati 
  • DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale
  • State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
  • NRG Stadium, Houston
  • Shell Energy Stadium, Houston
  • SoFi Stadium
  • Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
  • Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
  • Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California 
  • CITYPARK Stadium, St. Louis
  • BMO Field, Toronto

“The Concacaf Gold Cup is our flagship competition and showcases the very best of men’s national team football in the region,” Concacaf President and FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani said in a statement. “The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events.”

