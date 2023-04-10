Soldier Field among U.S. host venues for Concacaf Gold Cup

Soldier Field is among the 15 venues that will host Concacaf Gold Cup matches this year.

The tournament, which will be played June 16-July 16, features the region’s top national teams. Concacaf has not announced dates for the Soldier Field matches. The competition’s official draw will be held Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The final will be played on Sunday, July 16 at SoFi Stadium.

The other venues for the tournament are:



AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

NRG Stadium, Houston

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

SoFi Stadium

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

CITYPARK Stadium, St. Louis

BMO Field, Toronto

“The Concacaf Gold Cup is our flagship competition and showcases the very best of men’s national team football in the region,” Concacaf President and FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani said in a statement. “The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events.”