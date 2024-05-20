The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 20, 2024
Lionel Messi will join Argentina for friendly at Soldier Field

Messi was officially named to Argentina’s 29-man roster on Monday for a pair of friendlies before Copa America.

By  USA TODAY
   
Argentina's Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is scheduled to play in a friendly for Argentina at Soldier Field on June 9.

Gustavo Garello/AP

World Cup champion Lionel Messi will participate in an Argentina friendly at Soldier Field next month before Copa América begins June 20.

Messi was officially named to Argentina’s 29-man roster for the friendlies on Monday. Argentina will use the matches to gauge its roster and select 26 players to participate in Copa América.

This summer’s Copa América could be the last major tournament Messi, 36, plays with Argentina after continuing to compete despite declaring the 2022 World Cup his last.

Messi returns to captain Argentina against Ecuador at Soldier Field on June 9 at 4:30 p.m. Chicago time. Argentina will face Guatemala five days later near Washington, D.C., at Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland, on June 14.

Both matchups will serve as warmups for Argentina, which won Copa América in 2021 before winning the World Cup in Qatar.

Messi and Argentina will take center stage in the Copa América opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 20.

Messi has three matches remaining with MLS club Inter Miami before he joins Argentina.

