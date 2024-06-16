The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Someone in Chicago Advice Entertainment and Culture

Someone in Chicago is looking for Pride events that will have a lasting impact

Great things will be happening at Northalsted, Wrigley Field and 47th Street.

By  Ismael Pérez
   
SHARE Someone in Chicago is looking for Pride events that will have a lasting impact
A cat hold a "free hug" sign.

Great things will be happening at Northalsted, Wrigley Field and 47th Street.

Kacie Trimble/Sun-Times

An advice column where Chicago can ask questions on how to navigate life transitions, relationships, family, finance and more.

There’s this underlying mentality that no one appreciates Chicago more than people who were born and raised here. And OK, I respect that.

But as a transplant, I find the city keeps growing on me.

It grows on me when I feel like wearing a long skirt or bright feminine color, and no one bats an eye during my commute to work. I appreciate living here when kids are wearing Pride sports jerseys with no worries they will experience bullying. But the city especially makes me feel welcomed every time I see ugly Facebook comments from my Texas hometown about its Pride or inclusivity efforts — in June or any other month.

Need advice?
Submit your question to ‘Someone in Chicago.’
ASK

During Pride Month, I love to celebrate at gay bars supporting our champion and talented drag performers, but I also try to broaden my interests and seek out events and efforts that will make an impact through the rest of the year.

Looking through the Sun-Times Pride events calendar, here are some I plan to catch for the rest of the month:

Related

Cubs Pride Night

Monday, June 17, 7:05 p.m.

📍Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St.

This party at the ballpark features special entertainment, fan activities and more, as the Cubs face the San Francisco Giants.

Admission: $5+

Hear me out. When I am being skeptical, I see sports teams selling Pride merch just as an opportunity for them to make more money. On the other side, I’d be pretty upset if they didn’t sell any Pride merch at all.

I learned to appreciate Pride merch last fall at a Chicago Fire game. While I was waiting for my brother to go through security, I spotted a Pride shirt on a tiny person in a big crowd. A little boy was wearing it, and I wondered, “Who are his parents?”

I laughed in delight when I saw one of my co-workers walking behind him. It confirmed they were good people. I didn’t care whether the kid was queer or an ally, but loved that he could nonchalantly walk around a sports stadium with a Pride shirt.

Chicago Public Library Drag story time: Back of the Yards

Saturday, June 29, 10:30 a.m.

📍Back of the Yards Branch, 2111 W. 47th St.

A special story time for kids featuring a local drag artist, facilitated by CPL’s children’s librarians.

Admission: Free

There is an abundance of Pride events up north, where people are generally more accepting. So, I appreciate seeing an event happening on 47th Street.

I was born further south — in conservative Texas. And was raised along the border, where Mexican Catholic culture was prevalent and we did not talk about being gay unless we were laughing at the concept or lifestyle.

This free and family-friendly event has lots of value.

Chicago Pride Parade

Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m.

📍Beginning at Sheridan and Broadway, and continuing south along Broadway, then Halsted, then Belmont to Broadway.

The 53rd annual parade will see thousands flock to the parade route to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s theme is “Pride is Power.”

Admission: Free

As a band geek, I’ve developed a grudge against parades. After waking up really early and marching blocks and blocks throughout a city or town, I’ve asked myself, “Why do people find this entertaining?”

I walked the Pride parade here a few years ago, and dropped out right on Belmont after I found out how much further we had to walk. So, yes, I’m a parade Grinch. But I will give the Pride parade a chance this year, as a spectator, because of something I believe is its saving grace — moms offering free hugs.

Unconditional love and support from allies is amazing, but a hug from a parent willing to accept their children no matter what? That’s something we all hope for, and it’s good to know it exists for some people out there.

Write to Someone in Chicago at someoneinchicago@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Someone in Chicago
As a parent, how do I better connect with my trans kid?
How do I know if I want to have kids?
Someone in Chicago brought fans laughter on TikTok, even through cancer treatment
Someone in Chicago is dealing with annoying party guests
Someone in Chicago is looking for other mom friends
Someone in Chicago struggled with hair loss
The Latest
Chicago Daily News front page on June 16, 1924
Chicago History
Chicago Daily News 100 years ago: Loop cabaret Moulin Rouge bombed, multiple injuries
Damage was estimated at $50,000 from the bombing, which came as the club at Van Buren Street and Wabash Avenue was being prepared to reopen after being closed a year by federal injunction, according to the report published June 16, 1924.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Desiré Borges-09.JPG
Immigration
Lo que Chicago puede aprender de Colombia sobre cómo manejar una ola migratoria
El pequeño y relativamente pobre país sudamericano ha recibido cuatro veces más venezolanos que Estados Unidos, pero ofrece una vía de integración. Fuimos a verlo.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ  and Anthony Vazquez
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Tween keeps bringing up the gifts, candy and cash she wants
Stepdaughter’s obsessive child seems to be getting the wrong lessons at home.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Dan Frasca of Salt Creek Bbq tends to multiple racks of ribs during Ribfest in the North Center neighborhood on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Food and Restaurants
Ribfest Chicago returns to North Center with expanded offerings, but it's still 'all about the ribs'
In addition to 10 pitmasters vying for rib supremacy, among the featured attractions new this year at the 24th annual rib extravaganza is a bigger kids area and a whiskey tasting.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 