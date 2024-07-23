The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Someone in Chicago

Editors note: 'Someone in Chicago' takes a break while columnist Ismael Pérez recovers from hit-and-run

The advice column is expected to return this fall. “I want to focus on getting better before I help other people get better through the column,” Ismael says.

By  Angela Massino
   
Editors note: 'Someone in Chicago' takes a break while columnist Ismael Pérez recovers from hit-and-run
ISMAELPEREZ-29.JPG

Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez walks down South Wabash Avenue in the Loop, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin and Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

/Ashlee Rezin and Anthony Vazquez

An advice column where Chicago can ask questions on how to navigate life transitions, relationships, family, finance and more.

Last week, Sun-Times columnist Ismael Pérez was walking across a street in Pilsen when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash. The collision fractured one of his thighs and required surgery. He is recovering with help from his mom, who flew in from Texas.

To allow him the time and space to focus on making a full recovery, we’re pausing publishing new Someone In Chicago advice columns until September or October.

“I’m still processing everything that happened, both physically and mentally,” he says.

He wants those who read and write into Someone In Chicago to know he is thankful for your well-wishes and grateful the hit-and-run did not cause more extensive damage. If you want to send any messages of support, you can still email him at someoneinchicago@suntimes.com.

“I want to focus on getting better before I help other people get better through the column,” he says.

And we’d like Ismael to do just that. He plans to be back sharing advice and building community soon. We appreciate your understanding and hope you will continue reading Someone in Chicago once Ismael returns.

