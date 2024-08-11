Teen shot, wounded in South Chicago

A teen was wounded in a shooting in South Chicago on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old boy was in the 2900 block of East 83rd Street about 8:43 p.m. when three people approached him, one with a handgun, police said. They got into a “verbal altercation” and the person with the gun shot at the teen, hitting his right arm and grazing his abdomen.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.