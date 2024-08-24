Man found shot in South Chicago dies

A man died after being found with gunshot wounds in South Chicago Friday night, according to Chicago police.

Officers were responding to a report from gunshot detection technology when another call of a person shot came in for the 7900 block of South Phillips Avenue about 11:10 p.m., police said. They then located a man, whose age wasn’t known, who had been shot in the abdomen.

He died at the scene, police said. No one is in custody.