Man injured in South Shore shooting

A man was injured after a shooting in South Shore on Monday evening, according to Chicago police.
The man, 20, was sitting in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue about 6:24 p.m. when a person approached the vehicle and shot at him, police said. The man was shot in the head three times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
Country Club Hills man identified as boater who went missing, died in Lake Michigan after boat capsized
The Latest
The man, 20, was sitting in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue about 6:24 p.m. Monday when a person approached and shot at him, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
Chicagoans are most likely to have a chance to see the lights between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday, though odds are better before midnight when the moon still hasn’t risen.
Forecasters say hot weather, combined with humid conditions, could set off severe storms with strong winds, as happened earlier this month. Experts urge the public to keep up to date on the latest weather.
On Saturday, ‘‘Mongo’’ will join other immortals in the Hall — and tireless wife Misty might be the person most responsible.
A.J. Pierzynski says he’d “love to interview” for job but hasn’t talked to anyone from White Sox