Monday, July 29, 2024
Man injured in South Shore shooting

The man, 20, was sitting in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue about 6:24 p.m. when a person approached the vehicle and shot at him, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue.

A man was injured after a shooting in South Shore on Monday evening, according to Chicago police.

The man, 20, was sitting in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue about 6:24 p.m. when a person approached the vehicle and shot at him, police said. The man was shot in the head three times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

