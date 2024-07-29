Man wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in South Shore, Chicago police said.
The man, 20, was sitting in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue about 6:24 p.m. when a person approached the vehicle and shot at him, police said. The man was struck three times in the head. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
