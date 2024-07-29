The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
South Shore News Chicago

Man wounded in South Shore shooting

The man, 20, was sitting in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue about 6:24 p.m. Monday when a person approached and shot at him, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot 2024-07-29 at 8.34.57 PM.png

The 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue.

Google Maps

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in South Shore, Chicago police said.

The man, 20, was sitting in a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue about 6:24 p.m. when a person approached the vehicle and shot at him, police said. The man was struck three times in the head. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

