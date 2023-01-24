The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Sponsored AARP Illinois

AARP Presents “Community Voices”

AARP survey page test

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
SHARE AARP Presents “Community Voices”
AARP IL Logo

Brought to you by AARP Illinois

Next Up In News
Reward offered for information about Belmont Cragin killing
Man dies days after shooting in Humboldt Park
Chicago police, organizers to strengthen planned security for Lunar New Year parades
Employee is suspect in shootings at Northern California farms
Former Board of Review worker who took bribes for tax breaks gets 3 months behind bars
What does an abortion look like?
The Latest
The Carvana “vending machine” in Oak Brook.
Business
Carvana, state settle fight over vehicle titles, registrations
The company forfeited a $250,000 bond and agreed to enhanced inspections as conditions for continuing to operate in Illinois.
By David Roeder
 
Family members and supporters mourn the death of Ramiro Mendez during a news conference Tuesday to decry neighborhood violence near North Lockwood Avenue and West Altgeld Street, less than a week after 32-year-old Mendez was shot to death near that location in Belmont Cragin. Police and family said Mendez was shot to death shortly after 3 a.m. while he was standing outside, letting the dog out.
Chicago
Reward offered for information about Belmont Cragin killing
Ramiro Mendez, a father of two young daughters, was gunned down in his driveway while walking his dog.
By Andy Grimm
 
An infant was wounded in a shooting June 24, 2022, in South Shore.
News
Man dies days after shooting in Humboldt Park
Ruben Olivares, 36, was found in a vehicle with a gun shot wound to the hip.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dragon dancers perform during a Lunar New Year celebration along West Argyle Street in the Uptown neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2022.
News
Chicago police, organizers to strengthen planned security for Lunar New Year parades
Additional security measures will surround Lunar New Year parades this weekend in Chinatown and Uptown in the wake of two California mass shootings,
By Ilana Arougheti
 
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez allegedly went to a home in the 4100 block of 77th Place the day she went missing, police sources said.
La Voz Chicago
Condenan a ex novio de acusada por encubrir la muerte de Marlen Ochoa-López, a cuyo bebé le cortaron del vientre
Piotr Bobak limpió la escena del crimen de 2019 y afirmó que el bebé era su hijo en un intento por conseguir donaciones, según la fiscalía.
By David Struett and Cindy Hernandez
 