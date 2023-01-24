AARP Presents “Journey Through the Wards”

‘Nobody had been able to reach her.’ Frantic search as one killed, several hurt in extra-alarm fire in Kenwood high-rise
The Hawks’ streak of six wins in seven games — now firmly in the past after consecutive lethargic losses — did move them out of last place in the NHL, but only barely. With 36 games left, there’s plenty of time to slide back down again.
With many alderpersons choosing not to run for reelection, decades of institutional knowledge will be lost when the new Council convenes.
Wednesday’s snowfall caps a stretch of warm, snow-free days not seen in years. More snow is expected by Saturday.
The fractured field virtually guarantees no single candidate will reach the vote threshold — more than 50% — that’s needed to avoid a runoff between the top two finishers in the Feb. 28 election.
The person who died had lived in an apartment on the 15th floor where the fire is believed to have started, according to Ald. Sophia King (4th).