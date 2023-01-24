The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Sponsored AARP Illinois

AARP Presents “Journey Through the Wards”

AARP survey page test

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
SHARE AARP Presents “Journey Through the Wards”
AARP IL Logo

Brought to you by AARP Illinois

Next Up In News
What will the next Chicago City Council look like?
Feels like Chicago: Several inches of snow falls, ending an unusually warm January
Mayor Lori Lightfoot facing stiff headwinds as 8 challengers vie for her job
‘Nobody had been able to reach her.’ Frantic search as one killed, several hurt in extra-alarm fire in Kenwood high-rise
AmazonSmile’s end is alarming, say nonprofits that benefited
FDA announces proposed levels for lead in processed baby food products
The Latest
Jason Dickinson leaps in the air during the Blackhawks’ loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ winning surge did surprisingly little damage to tanking plan
The Hawks’ streak of six wins in seven games — now firmly in the past after consecutive lethargic losses — did move them out of last place in the NHL, but only barely. With 36 games left, there’s plenty of time to slide back down again.
By Ben Pope
 
The Chicago City Council, at its Monday, May 16, 2022 meeting, during which it passed a new ward map.
Politics
What will the next Chicago City Council look like?
With many alderpersons choosing not to run for reelection, decades of institutional knowledge will be lost when the new Council convenes.
By Fran Spielman
 
A person shovels the sidewalk on North Rogers Avenue near West Howard Street as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023.
Weather
Feels like Chicago: Several inches of snow falls, ending an unusually warm January
Wednesday’s snowfall caps a stretch of warm, snow-free days not seen in years. More snow is expected by Saturday.
By David Struett and Vanessa Lopez
 
Mayoral_Candidates_Grid_3.jpg
Elections
Mayor Lori Lightfoot facing stiff headwinds as 8 challengers vie for her job
The fractured field virtually guarantees no single candidate will reach the vote threshold — more than 50% — that’s needed to avoid a runoff between the top two finishers in the Feb. 28 election.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago Fire Department firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out in an apartment on the 15th floor and climbed nine floors in a high-rise building Wednesday in the 4800 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood on the South Side.
News
‘Nobody had been able to reach her.’ Frantic search as one killed, several hurt in extra-alarm fire in Kenwood high-rise
The person who died had lived in an apartment on the 15th floor where the fire is believed to have started, according to Ald. Sophia King (4th).
By Sophie SherryAllison Novelo, and 1 more
 