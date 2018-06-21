New dating app puts quality first, addresses swiping fatigue

The following is a sponsored post.

The Inner Circle has proven that when it comes to a dating app, most of what makes members happy is typically not involved in a mass data crunch or a complex algorithm. Today’s most popular apps are addressing “swiping fatigue” by making it all about quality.

According to The Inner Circle’s dating experts, convenience is important – but at some point, it has to be about finding the right person, about having a chance for compatibility, not about the plethora of options that eat up valuable time and lead nowhere. Their point: Who has time for that?

Quality Over Quantity

By selecting, arranging and presenting members with the real possibility of an authentic connection, The Inner Circle provides a distinct dating experience where efficiency matters and quality is valued far more than aimless quantities of irrelevance.

First launched in 2017, The inner Circle is 100% human, with all of the initial member screening done by a screening team, who, check each applicant and approve them based on compatibility.

“Our app gives you the option of how to use it, there is swipe functionality if you choose, or you can scroll through people in your area, simply message who you like – and see if sparks fly. Each profile is filled with information, so you don’t just match on looks, and everyone is screened by a person before they are approved, so all the pictures are real, the people are genuine, and the success rate is high.”

