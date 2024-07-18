White Sox in last place on the field and in the TV booth

On the field, there’s nowhere for the White Sox to go but up. Remarkably, the same holds true in the TV booth.

This week, the sports media website Awful Announcing published its rankings of local MLB broadcast teams based on fan voting. The site said more than 13,000 votes were cast. The most beloved booth belongs to the Mets. The most disliked booth belongs to the Sox.

Both booths have generated a lot of attention – the site said the Mets and Sox received the most votes – but for vastly different reasons. The Mets’ trio of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez had been in the top five for a decade before finally reaching the top. The Sox’ duo of John Schriffen and Steve Stone are in their first year together, and while bumps in the road were expected, boulders were not.

“The post-Jason Benetti era is not going well for the White Sox on the field or in the broadcast booth,” said the website, whose 2023 poll ranked the Sox’ booth No. 6. “John Schriffen has been a polarizing (to say the least) broadcaster, and this season hasn’t been a great start to his time with the franchise.”

On a scale of A-B-C-D-F, the Sox’ most common grade was F. That is not at all a reflection of Stone’s stellar analyst work. He’s still sharp as a tack, his predictive powers remain strong and he sounds just as he did when he joined the Cubs in 1983.

Schriffen, though, got off to as bad of a start as the team. He couldn’t get through Opening Day without his first foible when he wondered why Sox fans were booing former Cub and current Tiger Javy Baez. He would’ve been better off saying nothing and asking Stone after the inning than outing himself as he did.

“OK, as the new guy,” Schriffen said to Stone, “fill me in. What’s it all about?”

Oy.

Schriffen might know the Sox’ players, but he doesn’t know the team. He mispronounced legendary Sox owner Bill Veeck’s name, calling him Veek (it’s Veeck as in wreck, which is the title of his autobiography). He ambiguously called out “haters” while calling Andrew Benintendi’s walk-off home run. He said a stretch of Sox losses came from catching teams at the wrong time, which made even Stone chuckle. And he has taken to growling after home runs by Luis Robert Jr., taking his “La Pantera” nickname way too far.

Schriffen has figured out some things, such as toning down his act and slowing his delivery. His voice is pleasant, and he calls the action well. He has set up Stone with some good questions. But he’s learning things about broadcasting and baseball that he should’ve learned calling games in the minors. That’s where many announcers find their way. Such experience wasn’t important to the Sox, who were more focused on availability and affordability.

To his credit, Schriffen isn’t oblivious to this. During the game June 29, he said to Stone, “It has not been easy, my first year in the bigs. I’ve made my fair share of mistakes, and I’m gonna make more mistakes. But I feel like you have always been there for me since Day 1 … and I am forever grateful for that.”

Granted, bad baseball can make for difficult broadcasts. But the Sox’ quality of play figures to get worse if they move players at the trade deadline. Schriffen will need to maintain perspective, which has eluded him at times. He should focus on calling the games, which is his strength, and setting up Stone.

Meanwhile, Benetti has taken the Tigers’ booth from 30th last year to 10th this year. The most common grade: A.

“The biggest surprise in this year’s rankings is that the Tigers have checked in with their best grade and rank ever,” Awful Announcing said. “You can thank the wonderful Jason Benetti for that one. He elevates every broadcast he’s on, and if the Tigers opt to pair him with a consistent partner in 2025, Detroit might rise even higher.”

The Cubs’ booth of Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies ranked ninth, down from seventh, with the most common grade a B.

“The Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies team is always a pleasure to listen to,” the website said, “and the Cubs’ score and rank are probably hurt by the musical chairs that Marquee plays with the booth at times. Just let these two call as many games as possible and stop meddling, alright?”

I couldn’t have said it better myself.

Remote patrol

Cubs fans surely will enjoy Jason Benetti and A.J. Pierzynski teaming up to call the game Saturday against the Diamondbacks on Fox. For Marquee Sports Network’s broadcasts Sunday through Tuesday, former Cubs star left-hander Jon Lester will be in the booth.

The Bulls will face Bronny James and the Lakers in their final Summer League game at 6 p.m. Saturday on NBA TV.

The Big Ten Network will air football media days Tuesday through Thursday. On Tuesday, Illini coach Bret Bielema will speak at 10:30 a.m. and Northwestern coach David Braun at 11:15.

