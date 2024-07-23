The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Sports Media Sports Chicago Sky and WNBA

WNBA All-Star Game draws record 3.44 million viewers

It was the third-most-viewed WNBA event ever and the largest audience for the league since its first two nationally televised games in 1997.

By  AP
   
SHARE WNBA All-Star Game draws record 3.44 million viewers
Angel Reese, second from right, of Team WNBA, shoots over Brittney Griner (15), of Team USA, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix.

Angel Reese, second from right, of Team WNBA, shoots over Brittney Griner (15), of Team USA, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

NEW YORK — The WNBA All-Star Game drew a record number of viewers with 3.44 million people watching the contest in Phoenix on Saturday night.

The game, which saw the WNBA All-Stars beat the U.S. Olympic team 117-109, easily topped the 1.44 million that viewed the 2003 contest. Saturday’s game peaked with more than 4 million viewers.

It was the third-most-viewed WNBA event ever and the largest audience for the league since its first two nationally televised games in 1997.

Latest on the Sky and WNBA

Last year’s game, which was also on prime time TV, drew 850,000 viewers.

This was the 17th WNBA game this season that has had more than 1 million viewers with rookie Caitlin Clark appearing in 15 of them.

The Fever rookie had four points and 10 assists in Saturday’s contest.

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was named All-Star MVP for her record-breaking performance. She finished with 34 points — all of which she scored in the second half — and six assists. It was the most points scored in a WNBA All-Star Game.

Sky rookie Angel Reese had a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) in the game.

Next Up In Sports
Chicago fishing: Pink salmon reminder and settling down into summer patterns
How has Bears QB Caleb Williams looked so far in training camp?
Khalil Herbert on Bears adding another RB: 'Competition is always the best thing'
White Sox sign top pick Hagen Smith, 19 other draftees
'Charlie Hustle' covers all the bases in recapping Pete Rose's winning, sinning ways
Bears, star Montez Sweat working on versatility
The Latest
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert, right, works on the field during an NFL football training camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
Bears
Khalil Herbert on Bears adding another RB: 'Competition is always the best thing'
The Bears’ decision to sign a lead running back this offseason didn’t necessarily surprise Herbert. In fact, it motivates him.
By Patrick Finley
 
John O’Hearnahan helps clear a tree from a road near West Huron and North Leavitt Street in West Town, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, after severe storms passed through the Chicago area the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Weather
Tornado record broken with 27 Chicago area twisters July 15 — spawned by 'ring of fire'
It’s the most tornadoes recorded in the Chicago area in a single storm, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists blame conditions they call a “ring of fire” — a combination of warm, humid area near the ground and cooler air higher in the atmosphere.
By David Struett
 
54123.jpg
White Sox
White Sox sign top pick Hagen Smith, 19 other draftees
Left-hander Smith, the No. 5 pick in the Draft, signs for $8 million
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
President Joe Biden speaks about voting rights at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University on Jan. 11.
Columnists
Biden leaves an outstanding civil rights legacy, blueprint for America’s future
From day one, President Biden’s administration has taken aim at systemic racism and created opportunities for Black America to prosper. One area where work remains: voting rights.
By Marc H. Morial
 
Democrat Carol Moseley Braun, the only black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate, gestures during a news conference at Howard University in Washington Monday, Sept. 22, 2003 where she formally declared her candidacy for president, forging ahead with a long-shot bid in an otherwise all-male contest for the White House. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
Fran Spielman Show
Harris should 'hunker down' for barrage of attacks, says first Black woman to serve in U.S. Senate
“They’re going to do everything they can to turn the American people against her,” former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun told the Sun-Times. “There are a lot of people out there who don’t like the idea of a woman telling them what to do.”
By Fran Spielman
 