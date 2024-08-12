The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 12, 2024
The Score's Danny Parkins set to join FS1's new morning show this fall

The afternoon co-host will leave the station after 7 1/2 years. He made a strong showing while filling in for Colin Cowherd on two episodes of FS1’s “The Herd” in July.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
Danny Parkins filled in for Colin Cowherd on two episodes of “The Herd” in July.

Danny Parkins, afternoon co-host on The Score, will leave the station after 7 1/2 years and join FS1’s new morning show in New York this fall, the Sun-Times has learned. Parkins had no comment.

There had been reports of Fox’s interest in Parkins after his strong showing while filling in for Colin Cowherd on two episodes of “The Herd” in July. On Aug. 2, Skip Bayless announced that the day’s episode of his show, “Undisputed,” was his last, opening the door for a revamped morning show.

Parkins, 37, made his first FS1 appearance on close friend Nick Wright’s show, “First Things First,” in March. Parkins was in New York for the Barrett Sports Media Summit, and Wright needed an NFL-versed guest. Parkins went on and returned several times.

“They reached out and wanted to see more, and I just kept saying yes,” Parkins told the Sun-Times after appearing on “The Herd.” “The last time I was in New York, they asked me if I would be interested in [filling in for Cowherd], and I said, of course.”

