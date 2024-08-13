The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Danny Parkins announces his last day at The Score will be Friday

Parkins said he couldn’t reveal where he’s headed, but the Sun-Times has reported he will join FS1’s new morning show, which will be based in New York.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
Screenshot 2024-08-13 at 5.56.47 PM.png

Danny Parkins is pictured with former Cubs outfielder Albert Almora in 2018, Parkins’ second year at The Score.

WSCR 670-AM

The Score afternoon co-host Danny Parkins announced Tuesday his last regular show will be Wednesday and his last day at the station will be Friday, when he completes a 24-hour radiothon. Parkins said he couldn’t reveal where he’s headed, but the Sun-Times has reported he will join FS1’s new morning show, which will be based in New York.

In a memo obtained by the Sun-Times, The Score vice president Mitch Rosen told staff: ‘‘Danny has accepted a national TV job outside of the Chicago market. It’s a life-changing opportunity for him, but of course a bittersweet loss for our audience and our Score Team. I’m so proud and happy for Danny and his family.’’

‘‘I am not allowed yet to say exactly where I’m going,’’ Parkins said on the show he hosts with Matt Spiegel, ‘‘but if anyone has been on the internet and checked out the speculation, I’m sure you can connect the dots. I should have the ability to say all the details on that tomorrow.

‘‘This is incredibly emotional for me and has happened very, very fast. I wish I could have given a little bit more public notice, but, trust me, it’s happened incredibly fast in my personal life also. I’m grateful that we get a goodbye show because I truly love what Spiegs, [audio producer Chris Tannehill, producer Shane Riordan] and myself have created in afternoons. This is a life-changing opportunity for me and my family, and so I don’t leave here lightly.’’

From 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, Parkins will host the Cubs for a Cure Radiothon for cancer research on The Score.

