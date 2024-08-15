Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Ex-Bears OL Kyle Long to launch NFL podcast through CBS Sports

“Pushing the Pile,” which debuts Monday, features Long and analyst Mike Renner. They’ll appear on the “NFL on CBS” YouTube page at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and wherever podcasts are available.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
Kyle Long (75) celebrates after the Bears beat the Buccaneers 48-10 in Sept. 2018.

David Banks/AP

Kyle Long’s time with the Bears was rough. In seven seasons, the team finished above .500 once, in 2018, and we all know how that playoff game ended. Long was a Pro Bowl offensive lineman in his first three seasons, but injuries limited him the rest of the way.

Nevertheless, he was approachable and respected by the media who covered him. And that relationship was important to him because it connected him to the fans.

“When I was playing, we had some tough times, some tough losses,” Long said Thursday. “I remember going to the podium as the representative of the Chicago Bears and took tremendous pride in doing that for a team that was going through some good times and some really tough times. It was definitely a tough sea to navigate as a young sailor.

“But as I got more and more reps, I became comfortable with it. The connection with the fans and the trust they have in you is really important to me, and I want to be able to continue that relationship.”

He’ll do so with his own podcast, “Pushing the Pile,” which debuts Monday. Long and analyst Mike Renner will appear on the “NFL on CBS” YouTube page at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and the show will be available on all podcast platforms. Two additional shows will air on CBS Sports Network at noon each week on Monday and Thursday.

“I think the name’s fitting because, if you remember, there were some times where they got me in trouble for pushing the pile even after the whistle,” Long said. “If you know me at all, you probably know what you’re going to get: raw, unfiltered takes, some emotion, some jokes, but a lot of football.”

Long and Renner connected through their representatives at WME (William Morris Agency). Their agents suggested they work together, so they did a mock show. Renner, who joined CBS Sports this year, had appeared on the “The Bachelorette” in 2018 — with much longer hair. He was eliminated in Week 3.

“We kind of did a blind date, our own little version of that,” Long said. “I was like, Yeah, he’s cute and smart; I’ll take him. I think he said, Man, he’s big and ugly, but he’s charming. And we both got the green light to come down here [to CBS Sports studios in Fort Lauderdale, Florida]. We’re excited.”

Long, who joined CBS in 2020, will continue on CBS Sports Network’s “That Other Pregame Show” on Sundays. Renner, formerly with Pro Football Focus, also will appear on the network as an NFL and draft analyst.

