My list of candidates to replace Danny Parkins on The Score starts and ends with Jason Goff

No one could’ve seen Danny Parkins’ ascent to a national-TV job coming. That includes Parkins himself.

“I really don’t know the answer to that,” Parkins told me last month when asked what he hoped to achieve from fill-in appearances on FS1. “All of that I would’ve thought was … I never really even considered it 10 weeks ago. So it’s happened fast.”

So fast, in fact, that Parkins will make his final appearance as an employee at The Score on Friday, when he concludes his 24-hour radiothon to benefit cancer research and thus his 7 1/2 years at the station. Then it’s off to New York, where he’ll be part of a new morning show at FS1, which will unveil a revamped lineup in time for football season.

The Score afternoon show with Parkins and Matt Spiegel lasted only three years, but it was unique in local sports radio. It was a throwback to the glory days of the genre with Parkins’ bits and tendency to push the envelope. As I’ve written for our annual Chicago sports-media rankings, stuff happened on that show, mostly fun and interesting, occasionally bizarre and appalling. Overall, it was great radio.

Now Mitch Rosen, vice president of The Score, has a decision to make. How does he replace the driver of a show that, according to Neilsen, rated fourth (5.0) in the market in its time slot this spring among men 25-54? Who could come in and essentially pick up where Parkins left off? Not serve as a clone, but provide the familiarity and knowledge that would keep the show on track and maybe even elevate it.

If Rosen were to ask me – and I don’t see that happening – I’d tell him there’s one person on this planet who checks all the boxes. One person who could walk into that studio and immediately connect with his co-workers and audience. He would bring diversity of race, thought and experience. His presence would right a wrong that’s almost 6 1/2 years old yet still wafts over the station like a foul odor.

That person is Jason Goff.

In March 2018, former station boss Jimmy deCastro revamped The Score’s lineup, removing then-midday host Spiegel and then-afternoon host Goff from their shows. DeCastro moved Dan Bernstein from afternoon to midday alongside Connor McKnight, and he moved Parkins, in just his second year at the station, from midday to afternoon with Dan McNeil.

It’s believed that the Bernstein-Goff pairing had strayed too far from sports talk, at least for deCastro’s taste, and spent too much time on social issues. Never mind that it was some of the best radio on the station. Though the changes didn’t hurt The Score in its ratings battle with ESPN 1000, they stunned the staff and they stung Goff, who had been with the station since 2000 apart from two years in Atlanta.

Goff has recovered well. In 2019, NBC Sports Chicago hired him to be the Bulls pregame and postgame host. In 2021, Bill Simmons hired him to host a Chicago sports show on his network of podcasts at The Ringer. And in the last few years, Goff has made occasional appearances on The Score, even in-studio, returning his charisma and wit to the airwaves.

Indications are that Rosen is looking to hire someone for the afternoon show, not move the successful midday show with Bernstein and Laurence Holmes, plus Leila Rahimi on Wednesdays, to the afternoon. In his memo to staff announcing Parkins’ departure, Rosen said he, senior vice president and market manager Kevin Cassidy and program manager Ryan Porth “have begun the process of identifying the next host for our afternoon show.” He reiterated that on Parkins’ farewell show Wednesday.

It makes sense to leave Bernstein and Holmes in midday, where it tied for sixth at 4.7 in the spring. Plus, Goff worked with Spiegel before teaming with Bernstein. But an afternoon shift could pose a problem for Goff, who still might host Bulls shoulder programming for the new Chicago Sports Network. A deal isn’t finalized, but if one gets done, someone would have to give on game nights between The Score and CHSN. That, of course, assumes Goff wants to return to The Score.

Here’s hoping he does because, as he continues to prove, Goff is excellent at talking, and there are a lot of people who would love to hear “Jason from Evanston” more often.