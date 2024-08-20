Jason Goff is leading candidate to replace Danny Parkins on The Score

Jason Goff is the leading candidate to replace Danny Parkins on The Score’s afternoon show, but Goff and the station have different views about a partner, the Sun-Times has learned. Goff and The Score had no comment.

The Score prefers to maintain as much continuity as possible by pairing Goff with afternoon co-host Matt Spiegel. They worked together on the midday show from 2015 to ’17, and if Goff and the station agree to a contract, he and Spiegel likely will reunite.

But there has been talk about Goff teaming with midday co-host Laurence Holmes in the afternoon, creating what’s believed would be the first local major-market sports-talk show with two Black co-hosts. However, such a move would affect two shows.

In Nielsen’s spring ratings book (March 28 to June 19), Holmes and midday co-host Dan Bernstein tied for sixth in the market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. among men 25-54 with a 4.7 share. That was down from a third-place 6.0 share in the winter book.

Under different leadership, The Score removed Goff from the afternoon show in March 2018 amid a lineup revamp. He since has hosted Bulls pregame and postgame shows on NBC Sports Chicago, as well as “The Full Go,” a Chicago-centric show on The Ringer’s podcast network.

Meanwhile, the Sun-Times has learned that the Chicago Sports Network, which will launch Oct. 1 as the new home of the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks, hasn’t decided on talent for its Bulls shows. An afternoon radio show would conflict with Bulls TV, but CHSN might go in a different direction regardless.

Parkins signed off from The Score on Friday after being hired by FS1 to work on a new morning show. “Parkins and Spiegel” earned a 5.0 share in the spring book, ranking fourth in the market from 2 to 6 p.m. That was down from a 5.5 share in the winter book.