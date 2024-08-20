Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Mike Greenberg is new host of ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'

Greenberg becomes the fourth host in the show’s history. Bob Ley hosted the first year in 1985, when it was called “NFL GameDay,” followed by Chris Berman (1986-2016) and Samantha Ponder (2017-23).

By  AP
   
ESPN Radio's Mike Greenberg, left, and Mike Golic, not pictured, broadcast "Mike and Mike In The Morning" as they begin Super Bowl broadcasting from their studio set on Main Street in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 31, 2011.

Mike Greenberg will be the new host of ESPN’s “NFL Sunday Countdown.”

Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP

BRISTOL, Conn. — Mike Greenberg will be the host of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” when the show begins its 40th season on Sept. 8.

Greenberg becomes the fourth host in the show’s history. Bob Ley hosted the first year in 1985, when it was called “NFL GameDay,” followed by Chris Berman (1986-2016) and Samantha Ponder (2017-23).

Ponder and college football analyst Robert Griffin III, who also appeared on “Monday Night Countdown” last season, had their contracts bought out by ESPN last week as part of cost-cutting moves at the network.

Greenberg has hosted the first two nights of ESPN’s coverage of the NFL draft since 2021 as well as hosting ESPN and ABC’s “NBA Countdown” studio show. He also hosts the morning show “Get Up” and has an afternoon program on ESPN Radio.

Tedy Bruschi, Rex Ryan, Randy Moss, Alex Smith and Adam Schefter will return to “Sunday NFL Countdown” as analysts.


