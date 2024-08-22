Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Sports Media Sports

FS1 releases details on Danny Parkins' new show

“Breakfast Ball” is one of two shows that will replace Skip Bayless’ “Undisputed.”

By  AP
   
FS1's Danny Parkins

Danny Parkins’ new FS1 show is called “Breakfast Ball.”

FS1

LOS ANGELES — FS1 has revealed the name and timeslot of Danny Parkins’ new TV show.

“Breakfast Ball” will be FS1’s latest attempt at an early morning show beginning at 7 a.m. Chicago time. Parkins will co-host with Craig Carton, who’s had a FS1 morning show since 2022, and Fox NFL analyst Mark Schlereth.

“Breakfast Ball” will launch on Monday starting at 11 a.m. for the first week because “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” will be on vacation.

Parkins, who had been afternoon co-host on The Score, left the station after 7 1/2 years.

“Breakfast Ball” is one of two shows that will replace Skip Bayless’ “Undisputed.”

The other program, “The Facility,” will feature former NFL players Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel. The show will air for two hours, beginning at 9 a.m. Chicago time on Sept. 3. Acho, McCoy and James previously worked on FS1’s afternoon show “Speak,” while Daniel is a newcomer to the network.

“Undisputed” aired Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. from September 2016 until Aug. 2, when Bayless announced on social media that he was leaving the show and the network. Ratings for the show had plummeted over the past year after Shannon Sharpe left for ESPN and it went to rotating co-hosts instead of one-on-one debates.

The 72-year old Bayless still has a weekly podcast, but has not announced any future plans.

The afternoon lineup of “The Herd,” “First Things First” and “Speak” remain in its same time slots. “Speak,” a two-hour program that starts at 5 p.m. ET, will have Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce joining Joy Taylor.

