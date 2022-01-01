Enjoy some old baseball trivia for the new year

As Billy Crystal said to Meg Ryan at a New Year’s Eve party in “When Harry Met Sally,” I have no idea what the song “Auld Lang Syne” is talking about. However, I want to wish you all the happiest and the healthiest new year, and with 89 days until Opening Day, let’s get negotiating so that we can say, “Play ball!”

Good luck with this week’s quiz.

1. Five years ago in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton led the majors with 59 homers. Who led Chicago?

a. Anthony Rizzo c. Kyle Schwarber

b. Jose Abreu d. Kris Bryant

2. Ten years ago in 2012, Gio Gonzalez led the majors with 21 wins. Who led Chicago?

a. Jake Peavy c. Chris Sale

b. Jeff Samardzija d. Gavin Floyd

3. Fourteen years ago in 2008, Carlos Zambrano pitched a no-hitter against the Astros. Where was the game played?

a. Wrigley Field

b. Minute Maid Park in Houston

c. Miller Park in Milwaukee

d. U.S. Cellular Field

4. Fifteen years ago in 2007, Ryan Howard led all hitters in the majors with 199 strikeouts. Who led Chicago?

a. Jim Thome c. Josh Fields

b. Alfonso Soriano d. Adam Dunn

5. Twenty years ago in 2002, Randy Johnson led all pitchers in the majors with 334 strikeouts. Who led Chicago?

a. Kerry Wood c. Mark Prior

b. Matt Clement d. Mark Buehrle

6. Twenty-five years ago in 1997, Tony Gwynn led the majors with 220 hits. Who led Chicago?

a. Mark Grace c. Sammy Sosa

b. Albert Belle d. Frank Thomas

7. Thirty years ago in 1992, Cecil Fielder led the majors with 124 RBI. Who led Chicago?

a. Andre Dawson c. Frank Thomas

b. George Bell d. Robin Ventura

8. Fifty-five years ago in 1967, righty Joel Horlen pitched a no-hitter for the White Sox against the Tigers. Horlen made his MLB debut 61 years ago in 1961, which was interesting because . . . ?

a. He pitched left-handed

b. It was also against the Tigers

c. He had no uniform number

d. He allowed 11 runs

9. Forty-nine years ago today, on Jan. 1, 1973, we woke up to find that “The Great One,” Roberto Clemente had been killed in a plane crash the night before while on a humanitarian mission. There are many people who would like to see his number retired throughout baseball. Roberto wore:

a. Number 41 c. Number 21

b. Number 31 d. Number 12

ANSWERS

1. In 2017, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” was the No. 1 song, and Jose Abreu hit 33 homers while Anthony Rizzo hit 32. 2. In 2012, the Best Picture Oscar went to “The Artist,” which describes Chris Sale, who had 17 wins. 3. Because of Hurricane Ike, with its 110 mph sustained winds, the game was played in Milwaukee. 4. Adam Dunn whiffed 165 times, but he was playing for the Reds, so the dubious honor went to Jim Thome and his 134 strikeouts in 2007, when “American Idol” was the top TV show. 5. In 2002, Brazil won the World Cup and Kerry Wood whiffed 217 opponents, while Matt Clement had 215. 6. In 1997, the year Ronald Acuña Jr. was born, Frank Thomas put a big hurt on pitchers 184 times. 7. “Mad About You” debuted in 1992, and we were crazy about Frank Thomas, because every season, from 1991 to 1998, Thomas had over 100 RBI. In 1992, he had 115. 8. Horlen was supposed to debut the next day and had a blank uniform number as he sat in the bullpen. 9. Clemente wore number 21, which was the number of letters in his full name, Roberto Clemente Walker.

For those of you scoring at home, last week my brain said Gregg Allman but my fingers typed Duane Allman as the singer of “I’m No Angel.” Score that “E-QM (Quiz Master)”