The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Sports MLB

Polling Place: on the White Sox’ next skipper, Bears-Giants, Northwestern’s planned digs

Somebody has to manage the White Sox next season, but will it be a member of the “family”?

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: on the White Sox’ next skipper, Bears-Giants, Northwestern’s planned digs
Division Series - Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox - Game Four

Would you want Ozzie Guillen back as Sox manager if you could get him?

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Somebody has to manage the White Sox next season, but will it be a member of the “family”? Will it be yet another former South Sider for chairman Jerry Reinsdorf to look at lovingly and say, “I always knew you were the one”?

Let’s be honest: Bringing in a skipper without Sox ties wouldn’t be the worst way to go. And there’s a decent chance it’ll go down like that this offseason. But in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we’re focusing on the family because, well, sometimes it’s fun to just lean back from the dinner table and watch everyone else argue.

So, pick a skipper for 2023: Miguel Cairo, Tony La Russa, Ozzie Guillen or A.J. Pierzynski?

“I choose the guillotine,” @bigballerbro commented.

We also asked about Sunday’s Bears-Giants game. Who’s going to win?

“Bear down!” @KurtisArndt wrote. “I haven’t lost faith in Justin Fields and won’t any time soon.”

Finally, we asked about Northwestern’s plans to build a state-of-the-art football stadium by 2026. Will you be there with purple bells on?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Pick one of these guys (yes, you have to) to manage the White Sox in 2023:

Upshot: Looks like Ozzie’s the man. Nobody will have to tell him that, of course. “The only guy to win it all on the South Side in the last 100 years,” @JeffreyCanalia pointed out. What about Pierzynski, the only man of the four who hasn’t done the job before? “Absolutely A.J.,” @RonaldVoigt4 offered. “He knows baseball inside and out. And if effort is lacking, I would love to see these lollygaggers meeting A.J. on the dugout steps.”

Poll No. 2: The 2-1 Bears visit the 2-1 Giants on Sunday. Who wins?

Upshot: Did voters forget about Giants running back Saquon Barkley? Or maybe they’re too stricken with Khalil Herbert fever to care. Two blah teams with subpar offenses and quarterbacks who get chased around unmercifully go at it, and it’s kind of hilarious to realize that one of these teams is going to wake up 3-1 on Monday.

Poll No. 3: Will a state-of-the-art Northwestern football stadium make you more interested in the Wildcats?

Upshot: As @RLins12 put it, “The lesson from this poll is the only thing that makes fans show up at NU is winning a bunch.” @WildcatReport called the results “depressing, but not surprising — Chicago sports fans will come once to check it out and then probably won’t come back.” Clearly, the powers that be in Evanston have higher hopes than that.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
The summer goeth before the fall in this week’s baseball quiz
Davis Martin fans eight in White Sox’ 3-1 win over Padres
‘It just kept going wrong’ for 2022 White Sox, Yasmani Grandal says
Many possibilities to consider if manager Tony La Russa doesn’t return to White Sox
Maryfrances Veeck, publicist, resourceful partner to legendary Bill Veeck, dead at 102
White Sox finding out just how cruel baseball can be
The Latest
The long view of the green roof of Aquascape in St. Charles. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
The roof, the roof, the roof is growing at Aquascape
Exploring and learning the green roof, billed as largest sloping green roof in North America, at Aquascape in St. Charles.
By Dale Bowman
 
Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player, jumping past Los Angeles FC attacker Carlos Vela.
Chicago Fire
Ezra Hendrickson: Xherdan Shaqiri’s commitment to Fire “very high”
A week after leaving the Fire’s Sept. 17 game due to a persistent quadriceps problem, Shaqiri played twice in four days for Switzerland.
By Brian Sandalow
 
2022 AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game
Chicago Sky and WNBA
The biggest questions facing the Sky this offseason start and end with their big three
The Sky’s starting five could look completely different next season or it could look exactly the same. Here are my predictions.
By Annie Costabile
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_30_at_1.35.59_AM.png
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: Lefty’s ‘lucky’ night
Frank Rosenthal, the late Stardust sportsbook chief, survived a car bombing in Las Vegas 40 years ago Tuesday.
By Rob Miech
 
Consumers who buy their own insurance could start seeing steep premium increases next year.&nbsp;
Well
Why health care bills are on the rise
Inflation is expected to boost annual U.S. national health expenses by $370 billion by 2027 compared with pre-pandemic projections, consulting firm McKinsey says.
By Medora Lee | USA Today
 