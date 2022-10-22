ManningCast, Peyton and Eli’s take on ‘MNF,’ hooks viewers with mix of knowledge and needling

What’s the best part about the ManningCast airing opposite the Bears’ game Monday night?

Fans can watch something more entertaining than the Bears’ game Monday night.

Buh-dum-dum.

But seriously, it’s no joke. “Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli” on ESPN2 has proved to be the perfect alternative to the traditional broadcast on ESPN. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman might be the top broadcasting tandem calling NFL games, but if you aren’t enthused about the matchup, Peyton and Eli Manning will keep you informed and entertained.

The former quarterbacks will even teach you something about football. After all, Peyton was a first-ballot Hall of Famer who won a Super Bowl with the Colts (against the Bears) and Broncos, and Eli won two with the Giants.

“We wanted it be different — what it would be like to sit on the couch with Peyton and I and watch a football game,” Eli said from his home in New Jersey. “That’s really the idea. We’ll give some analysis, but then we’re chit-chatting, talking about other things, talking about life.

“And then, all of a sudden, critical moments occur, and you talk about it. And friends or guests come on the show, and we chat with them and make it a more relaxed way to watch a football game.”

The “MNF” brand has taken a few hits the last few years, with a revolving door to the broadcast booth yielding suspect announcing teams. Regaining its stature was a goal for ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro, whose multiyear pursuit of Peyton for a role with the network culminated with the ManningCast.

The arrival of Buck and Aikman this year returned “MNF” to solid footing. But it began last year with Peyton and Eli. After their debut show averaged 800,000 viewers, it skyrocketed to 1.86 million in Week 2. It peaked at 1.96 million for Giants-Chiefs in Week 8 and finished the year averaging 1.6 million over 10 shows. Through three shows this year, it’s averaging 1.5 million.

ESPN has produced well over 100 alternate game broadcasts since the effort began in earnest in 2014. ManningCasts account for the top 12.

Granted, the traditional “MNF” broadcast averaged 13.5 million last year, and it’s averaging 15.9 million this year. But the purpose of the ManningCast isn’t to compete. It’s to keep viewers in the “MNF” bubble.

It’s also attracting a younger demographic, which is attractive to advertisers. Last season, the average age for viewers of Peyton and Eli was 48. For the traditional broadcast, it was 53.

After Peyton retired in March 2016, ESPN pursued him for its main booth. But for the first time in 22 years, he had fall weekends free to take part in his kids’ activities and sports. The preparation and travel of a regular “MNF” analyst would have had him reliving his playing days without playing.

“My dad [Archie] said no to some things after he stopped playing that definitely would have taken him away from our youth activities,” Peyton said from his home in Denver. “So I tried to follow that same model, of being busy and stimulated but making the family time the priority. So I kept passing.”

When the pandemic hit, Peyton noticed a lot of broadcasts were being done remotely. He saw ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit call the Sugar Bowl from his home because he had contracted COVID-19. Peyton figured such arrangements would be made only during the pandemic, but after a conversation with ESPN in which he suggested watching games remotely with Eli, it became possible.

Eli (left) and Peyton Manning.

Although the show is a collaboration between ESPN and Peyton’s Omaha Productions, the brothers put in the work. During the week, they prepare by studying film and researching for their guests’ appearances. That gives them the weekends to spend with family. Peyton is the assistant coach of his son’s youth football team, and he doesn’t miss his daughter’s volleyball games.

So, whereas Buck and Aikman already have been in town preparing for the game, Peyton can stroll into the makeshift studio in his neighbor’s garage about an hour before kickoff.

That’s right. His neighbor’s garage.

“It’s a buddy of mine,” Peyton said. “At first, I was going to do it at my house. Then I found out that ESPN is going to have to leave all that equipment there year-round, and that didn’t excite me. So I called my friend and said, ‘Hey, you have this garage, you don’t use it much, it’s got a lot of space. Do you mind if I did this show out of it?’ He was great. He was very gracious to do it.”

Eli, who does the show out of his basement, had no desire to enter broadcasting after he retired in July 2021. He didn’t think he’d be good at it, and he, too, didn’t want to travel and be away on weekends. But what especially drew him to doing the show was working with Peyton.

“There’s that brotherly back-and-forth where I make tons of mistakes, and before the media has a chance to call me out, Peyton’s going to call me out,” Eli said. “We never miss an opportunity to call each other out for a mistake or being completely wrong. We’re very blunt and honest, but we’re not sensitive to it, and I think that’s what makes it very authentic.”

Said Peyton: “Eli likes to make fun of my forehead a lot. He calls it my five-head. I have thick skin, growing up with two brothers [Cooper is the oldest], so you take that. But before every kickoff, Eli and I have a reminder: ‘The viewer is sitting right between you and I and watching it with us. Let’s make it fun, and hopefully the audience is having fun, as well.’ ”

This isn’t either brother’s first foray into TV. Each has hosted “Saturday Night Live,” and each has a series on streamer ESPN+. Peyton was first with “Peyton’s Places,” a journey through the history of the NFL. Naturally, Eli followed with “Eli’s Places,” which journeys through college football’s past.

Peyton dived into Bears history for an episode in 2019, visiting the team’s former home at Wrigley Field and dining with “Super Fans” George Wendt and Robert Smigel. Although he appears to have some acting chops (his commercials are numerous), Peyton eschews the word.

“That’s a strong word,” he said. “Calling us actors is an insult to real actors. ‘SNL’ is a lot of reading cards. Most of the commercials we’ve done, the people have let us say things the way we would say it. I’d say, ‘I probably would say “y’all” there.’ Just talk like you would talk. That makes it come across better.”

As much fun as they’re having on the show, the Mannings realize there’s a football game to call. No matter who comes on — the three guests for this Monday aren’t finalized — that’s the priority. They’ve come a long way in understanding timing and flow. Much like baseball broadcasters know not to start a story with two outs, the Mannings have learned not to ask guests questions at a key moment.

“It’s, like, third-and-10, he’ll start a story, and all of a sudden they’re at the 20-yard line [and] we want to keep it on football and critical plays,” Eli said. “So you have to learn how to keep the guest engaged but get him back to football. I’ll ask, ‘Hey, what would you call right here?’ That’s kind of our way of getting it back on the game.”

Perhaps the best part of the show — aside from the brotherly barbs — is the football analysis. Whereas the traditional broadcast generally examines each play, the ManningCast looks to the next play, setting up the situation rather than reviewing it. It’s more forward-thinking than the main broadcast.

“We don’t analyze too much of what just happened in the game,” Eli said. “It’s more what’s going on in the quarterback’s head. It’s more game management, giving our opinions of what we would do and what we would call. People like to hear that.”

People are assured of hearing more of it. In January, ESPN and Omaha Productions extended their collaboration through 2024. That means at least two more seasons with 10 ManningCasts each, continuing ESPN’s trend of providing alternate broadcasts for its top games.

“Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are the best, and I’m not sure Eli and I would be good in that format,” Peyton said. “The thing that ESPN has emphasized to us is they want it to be different. Last year, we had four guests, and some people would suggest the guests sometimes get in the way of the game. Maybe it should be just me and Eli talking football the whole time, and ESPN said, ‘No, we’re already doing that on the main channel.’ So we always remember that it is different.”

