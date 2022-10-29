Polling Place: How closely will you be watching this Astros-Phillies World Series?

What has as many as seven games, no fewer than 84,000 pitching changes, begins in October, ends in November and absolutely never — OK, fine, almost never — involves the Cubs or the White Sox?
That’s right, the World Series. You really are some sharp cookies.
In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked if you’ll be watching the Astros and Phillies duke it out for the championship. The Phillies won Friday’s Game 1 by a 6-5 score in extra innings.
“The World Series is a must-watch regardless of who’s in it,” @SultanOfClout commented. “There are too many fair-weather fans.”
“I always watch the World Series because of, you know, the halftime show and the commercials,” cracked @aherrmann350, quite the yukster.
We also asked voters to predict the outcome of the Fall Classic. Will we get a seven-gamer to remember? Finally, we asked about Sunday’s Bears-Cowboys game in Dallas. Any chance the Bears have a second good performance in a row in them?
On to the polls:
Poll No. 1: The World Series begins on Friday. Will you be watching?
It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Saturday's paper.— Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 27, 2022
Q1: The World Series begins on Friday. Will you be watching?
Upshot: The World Series isn’t going to watch itself, you know. Take @pfrickey, who planned to ignore the postseason after his Sox flamed out. Eventually — inevitably? — the excitement of these playoffs sucked him back in. “I’ve enjoyed watching!” he wrote. That’s kind of the whole idea, friends.
Poll No. 2: How’s the World Series about to go down?
Upshot: The good-time Phillies came in with all kinds of momentum, one of those teams that just catches fire and can’t stop bashing homers and having a blast. But the Astros are a been-there, done-that machine and, according to voters, the pick to win it all. That would make Dusty Baker a first-time champ as a manager, the feather for his cap he has been seeking for so long. Notable: The poll was conducted before Game 1.
Poll No. 3: The Bears are 9½-point underdogs at the Cowboys on Sunday. What happens?
Q3: The Bears are 91/2-point underdogs at the Cowboys on Sunday. What happens?— Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 27, 2022
Upshot: Any way you look at it, three-quarters of voters expect the Bears to lose. But not @JeffreyCanalia, who writes, “America’s Team isn’t as good as America’s media thinks they are.” Fake news? America’s media doesn’t think much of the Bears, meanwhile. Is that fake news, too?