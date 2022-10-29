Polling Place: How closely will you be watching this Astros-Phillies World Series?

What has as many as seven games, no fewer than 84,000 pitching changes, begins in October, ends in November and absolutely never — OK, fine, almost never — involves the Cubs or the White Sox?

That’s right, the World Series. You really are some sharp cookies.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked if you’ll be watching the Astros and Phillies duke it out for the championship. The Phillies won Friday’s Game 1 by a 6-5 score in extra innings.

“The World Series is a must-watch regardless of who’s in it,” @SultanOfClout commented. “There are too many fair-weather fans.”

“I always watch the World Series because of, you know, the halftime show and the commercials,” cracked @aherrmann350, quite the yukster.

We also asked voters to predict the outcome of the Fall Classic. Will we get a seven-gamer to remember? Finally, we asked about Sunday’s Bears-Cowboys game in Dallas. Any chance the Bears have a second good performance in a row in them?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: The World Series begins on Friday. Will you be watching?

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Saturday's paper.



Q1: The World Series begins on Friday. Will you be watching? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 27, 2022

Upshot: The World Series isn’t going to watch itself, you know. Take @pfrickey, who planned to ignore the postseason after his Sox flamed out. Eventually — inevitably? — the excitement of these playoffs sucked him back in. “I’ve enjoyed watching!” he wrote. That’s kind of the whole idea, friends.

Poll No. 2: How’s the World Series about to go down?

Q2: How’s the World Series about to go down? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 27, 2022

Upshot: The good-time Phillies came in with all kinds of momentum, one of those teams that just catches fire and can’t stop bashing homers and having a blast. But the Astros are a been-there, done-that machine and, according to voters, the pick to win it all. That would make Dusty Baker a first-time champ as a manager, the feather for his cap he has been seeking for so long. Notable: The poll was conducted before Game 1.

Poll No. 3: The Bears are 9½-point underdogs at the Cowboys on Sunday. What happens?

Q3: The Bears are 91/2-point underdogs at the Cowboys on Sunday. What happens? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 27, 2022

Upshot: Any way you look at it, three-quarters of voters expect the Bears to lose. But not @JeffreyCanalia, who writes, “America’s Team isn’t as good as America’s media thinks they are.” Fake news? America’s media doesn’t think much of the Bears, meanwhile. Is that fake news, too?

