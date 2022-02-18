Rising Stars Tournament ends in a loss for Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu

CLEVELAND – A jammed right thumb and a loss wasn’t exactly how Ayo Dosunmu wanted his All-Star Weekend experience to end, but unfortunately for the rookie a driving layup by Jae’Sean Tate knocked Dosunmu’s Team Payton out of the Rising Stars Tournament on Friday.

“It was fun to get out there and play, but thinking about it we should have taken it a little bit more serious early on, but it’s cool,’’ Dosunmu said. “Last 10 points I think we played, toward the end it was fun, competing like that.’’

The Morgan Park High School standout can at least say he was part of a first, with the Rising Stars Game changing the format this year, going with a four-team tournament. The first two games were at the set score of 50, while the finals between Team Isiah and Team Barry was 25.

Dosunmu played on Team Payton – Gary Payton was the honorary coach – facing Team Barry, and losing 50-48 on Tate’s layup.

Not that Dosunmu didn’t represent himself well, scoring five points, handing out two assists and grabbing a steal.

Team Payton was led by Jaden McDaniels and his 12 points, as well as Bones Hyland scoring 10. Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham each had 13 for Team Barry.

Dosunmu did have one small setback, explaining that he jammed the thumb on the rim, “and it bent back.’’ Considering all the injuries that have hit the Bulls this season, not exactly exciting news, but Dosunmu wasn’t acting overly concerned.

What was also nice for the rookie was seeing a few of his teammates there to support him, with All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine sitting courtside for the game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Dosunmu planned to return the favor, both wanting to be there for LaVine in Saturday’s Three-Point Contest, as well as in attendance for Sunday’s game between Team Durant and Team LeBron, where DeRozan and LaVine will actually be on opposing teams.

“Definitely. I’m going to be there to support them just like they support me,’’ Dosunmu said of his two veteran teammates. “They look out for me, I look out for them.’’