 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sports Saturday

White Sox’ Luis Robert could be an all-timer

White Sox center fielder who is getting some MVP love for 2022 could become best Sox ever at his position

By Daryl Van Schouwen
AP Photos

Baseball’s lockout threatens to deny fans their enjoyment of the game. For Sox fans, it threatens to deny their enjoyment of a contending team.

In particular, it blocks the joy of watching center fielder Luis Robert, the type of player who — forgive the tired but fitting cliché — is worth the price of a $52 seat on a Saturday afternoon.

At 24, Robert already is being talked about as an American League MVP candidate for 2022. That seems like a stretch for someone who has all of 124 major-league games under his belt and still is learning how to manage the strike zone. But while his walk rate dropped from 9% to 5% last season, Robert’s strikeout rate also dropped, from 32% to 21%, and you don’t have to be a major-league scout to recognize his tools.

“He’s a great talent, a great athlete and a really good center fielder, and he has all the tools — great tools,” one AL scout said. “It will be interesting to see how he matures and learns to control the strike zone, and how much better he can get.”

It doesn’t seem like hyperbole to say Robert stands a good chance of becoming the best center fielder in Sox history, and he might even establish that before his $50 million contract runs out after the 2025 season. The Sox, who wisely signed him for multiple years in 2020 — before he was eligible for salary arbi-tration and free agency — hold club options for 2026 and 2027 at $20 million each year.

So Robert should be here for your viewing pleasure for a good, long time.

At 6-2, 220 pounds, with his proudly Instagrammed six-pack and a physique resembling that of an Under Armor mannequin, Robert is a sight to see, whether he’s blasting “How far did it fly?” home runs, topping 115 mph exit velocities on line drives, showing his strong arm or covering the expanses of the outfield to either side with good reads, grace and premium speed.

“What a weapon for us,” manager Tony La Russa said.

And Robert has demonstrated a flair for rising to the moment, hitting safely in all seven postseason games he has played in, with a .393 batting average.

Two springs ago, fellow Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez said Robert was the next Mike Trout. Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called him a six-tool player.

“There are times when you feel like you can do everything on the field and you can dominate,” Robert said through a translator after hitting homers that traveled 415 feet to center and 445 feet to left in a Sox victory last season.

He certainly has performed. During his rookie season in 2020, a 136/.273/.173 hitting line in September cost him the AL Rookie of the Year Award (he finished second to the Mariners’ Kyle Lewis), but he secured the Gold Glove for center fielders and pole-axed a 471-foot homer in Game 1 of the wild-card series against Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers. After finishing that season .233/.302/.436 with 11 homers, 31 RBI and nine stolen bases in 56 games, he played in 68 games last season, slashing .338/.378/.567 with 13 homers, 22 doubles, 43 RBI and six stolen bases.

From May 3 to Aug. 9, he was out with a torn hip flexor, and therein lies the magic potion to keeping him in the conversation for MVP and all-time best Sox center fielder: avoiding injuries. Signed to a $26 million bonus out of Cuba in 2017, Robert dealt with knee, ankle and thumb injuries during his minor-league development years. His career high for games in a season is 122 over the Class A, Double-A and Triple-A levels. His 68 games in 2021 comes in second.

To be known as the best at his position in franchise history means surpassing the likes of Johnny Mostil, Jim Landis, Chet Lemon, Lance Johnson and Ken Berry. According to Baseball Reference, Mostil (1918-29) was the best Sox center fielder, hitting .301/.386/.427 and finishing as runner-up for AL MVP in 1926. Landis (1957-64) won five Gold Gloves. Lemon (1975-81) had two All-Star appearances and 216 extra-base hits in a four-year span. Johnson (1988-95) ranks fourth for the Sox all-time with 226 stolen bases and seventh with 77 triples. And Berry (1962-70) was an All-Star and Gold Glover.

Stay tuned.

As good as he is, Robert still has a lot of maturing to do at the plate. The question now is, just how high is his ceiling? If he learns to manage the strike zone, it’s like the scout said: “Look out, man.”

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Why Ezra Hendrickson’s goals with the Fire go beyond winning

Hendrickson feels pressure not just to win for his new team, but for other Black coaches.

By Brian Sandalow

Person shot on ramp to I-55 in Forest View

The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

By Sun-Times Wire

Did you know playing frisbee isn’t just something to do with your dog?

Twenty-five teams across the United States and in Canada play in the American Ultimate Disc League, including the Chicago Union.

By Annie Costabile

Dear Abby: Wealthy friend spoils her child, and my daughter’s getting jealous

Should the envious girl’s mom bring up her concerns?

By Abigail Van Buren

A lot on the line for new Bears GM Ryan Poles

His background as a guard provides hope he’ll give the Bears’ offensive line a needed upgrade. But he faces big decisions. Is Teven Jenkins a left or right tackle? Will he re-sign James Daniels? Is Larry Borom a keeper? Can Cody Whitehair regain his Pro Bowl form? Can Poles find a front-line center?

By Mark Potash

Multimedia journalism project examines resilience through faith, prayer

Two reporters set out to mark their journey, covering every march in Chicago over 12 hot and muggy weeks.

By John W. Fountain