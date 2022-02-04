Bulls guards Zach LaVine and Coby White sidelined against Pacers

There’s no question Bulls guard Zach LaVine is a gamer. He has shown that through most of his NBA career.

But he’s also a businessman. And with so much at stake for the Bulls this season — and for himself in the offseason — he had to make a business decision.

One day after being named an All-Star reserve, LaVine decided that continuing back spasms — after recently recovering from a sore knee — were enough of a reason for him to sit out Friday against the Pacers in Indianapolis.

‘‘It really wasn’t talking him into anything,’’ coach Billy Donovan said of LaVine’s decision. ‘‘One, he’s dealing with his back. I think that’s been a problem; it was a problem [Thursday] night [against the Raptors]. I do think with the number of games and him coming off dealing with his knee being sore, it just made sense to have him out [Friday].

‘‘I think he’s physically in agreement with that. It wasn’t a situation where he’s like, ‘I want to play.’ He agreed he needs a day here. He’s dealing with some ailments.’’

LaVine and the Bulls also are dealing with a brutal schedule going into the All-Star break.

Saturday will be a day off before back-to-back home games Sunday and Monday against the 76ers and Suns. Then comes another day off Tuesday, a game Wednesday at the Hornets, a day off, then another back-to-back. By the time the break rolls around, the Bulls will have played nine games in 14 days.

LaVine obviously was hampered by the back against the Raptors, shooting 6-for-10 and finishing with 15 points. That included missing a key layup late in overtime. He was in obvious pain in the postgame media session after playing 42 minutes.

‘‘Played the last two games with back spasms, just trying to help us win,’’ LaVine said afterward. ‘‘Anytime on the court I can spend, if it’s not scoring-wise, I thought I could try and help the team win.’’

LaVine wasn’t alone, either.

Guard Coby White, who would have started for LaVine against the Pacers, was out with a sore groin. He received treatment after the game against the Raptors and throughout the day Friday, but a pregame warmup didn’t go well enough for him to take a chance by playing.

‘‘From what I gather, he had been dealing with a little discomfort there, and then it flared up a little bit more [against the Raptors],’’ Donovan said of White’s injury. ‘‘It’s been something that may be lingering, but I think the pain has gotten a little bit more — I don’t want to say severe, but it’s increased.’’

Fits like a ‘Glove’

The Rising Stars teams were announced Friday, and it looks as though Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu really can have some fun.

He’ll be playing for coach Gary Payton — nicknamed ‘‘The Glove’’ because of his defensive ability — so Dosunmu can try to gain some knowledge from him.

Dosunmu’s teammates will be the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, the Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, the Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels, the Pacers’ Chris Duarte, the Kings’ Davion Mitchell and the G League’s Scoot Henderson.

The format for the Rising Stars Game will be different this year, with four teams competing in a mini-tournament. Each of the first-round games will be played to 50 points, and the winning teams will advance to a championship game that will be played to 25.