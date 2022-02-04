 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sports Saturday

Bulls guards Zach LaVine and Coby White sidelined against Pacers

LaVine (back/knee) and White (groin) sat on Friday for the game in Indiana, but the hope was both were short-term injury setbacks. Considering the Bulls are in the midst of playing seven games in 10 nights, expect coach Billy Donovan to keep a close eye on his roster.

By Joe Cowley

There’s no question Bulls guard Zach LaVine is a gamer. He has shown that through most of his NBA career.

But he’s also a businessman. And with so much at stake for the Bulls this season — and for himself in the offseason — he had to make a business decision.

One day after being named an All-Star reserve, LaVine decided that continuing back spasms — after recently recovering from a sore knee — were enough of a reason for him to sit out Friday against the Pacers in Indianapolis.

‘‘It really wasn’t talking him into anything,’’ coach Billy Donovan said of LaVine’s decision. ‘‘One, he’s dealing with his back. I think that’s been a problem; it was a problem [Thursday] night [against the Raptors]. I do think with the number of games and him coming off dealing with his knee being sore, it just made sense to have him out [Friday].

‘‘I think he’s physically in agreement with that. It wasn’t a situation where he’s like, ‘I want to play.’ He agreed he needs a day here. He’s dealing with some ailments.’’

LaVine and the Bulls also are dealing with a brutal schedule going into the All-Star break.

Saturday will be a day off before back-to-back home games Sunday and Monday against the 76ers and Suns. Then comes another day off Tuesday, a game Wednesday at the Hornets, a day off, then another back-to-back. By the time the break rolls around, the Bulls will have played nine games in 14 days.

LaVine obviously was hampered by the back against the Raptors, shooting 6-for-10 and finishing with 15 points. That included missing a key layup late in overtime. He was in obvious pain in the postgame media session after playing 42 minutes.

‘‘Played the last two games with back spasms, just trying to help us win,’’ LaVine said afterward. ‘‘Anytime on the court I can spend, if it’s not scoring-wise, I thought I could try and help the team win.’’

LaVine wasn’t alone, either.

Guard Coby White, who would have started for LaVine against the Pacers, was out with a sore groin. He received treatment after the game against the Raptors and throughout the day Friday, but a pregame warmup didn’t go well enough for him to take a chance by playing.

‘‘From what I gather, he had been dealing with a little discomfort there, and then it flared up a little bit more [against the Raptors],’’ Donovan said of White’s injury. ‘‘It’s been something that may be lingering, but I think the pain has gotten a little bit more — I don’t want to say severe, but it’s increased.’’

Fits like a ‘Glove’

The Rising Stars teams were announced Friday, and it looks as though Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu really can have some fun.

He’ll be playing for coach Gary Payton — nicknamed ‘‘The Glove’’ because of his defensive ability — so Dosunmu can try to gain some knowledge from him.

Dosunmu’s teammates will be the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, the Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, the Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels, the Pacers’ Chris Duarte, the Kings’ Davion Mitchell and the G League’s Scoot Henderson.

The format for the Rising Stars Game will be different this year, with four teams competing in a mini-tournament. Each of the first-round games will be played to 50 points, and the winning teams will advance to a championship game that will be played to 25.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Rocky Wirtz apologizes again, Gary Bettman excuses him for ‘emotional moment’ as Blackhawks fallout continues

Friday marked the resumption of the Blackhawks and NHL’s efforts to rebuild the club’s image, with CEO Danny Wirtz announcing several tangible initiatives the team has implemented to improve workplace culture.

By Ben Pope

Hustle and bustle of Chicago newspapers unchanged despite decades of upheaval

SNEED: As the Sun-Times morphs into a non-profit and merges with WBEZ, I’m reminded that so much has changed about the news business since my career began. But not the competitive spirit to get the news first.

By Michael Sneed

Corrupt pols say prison doesn’t work, so feds quote judge from 2014 who argued: ‘Impose more severe penalties’

Twice Friday, federal prosecutors in Chicago found themselves quoting U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman as they insisted on prison time for ex-state Rep. Luis Arroyo and ex-Ald. Ricardo Munoz.

By Jon Seidel

Pritzker’s budget proposal: Great, but we’ll see how long the fiscal bliss lasts

If we slide into recession, then Illinois could wind up right back where it started: in a very deep hole.

By Rich Miller

Olivia Rodrigo named Woman of the Year by Billboard

Rodrigo became 2021′s biggest breakout star with her confessional debut album, breaking chart records and racking up awards and nominations.

By Associated Press

Catholic high school on Southwest Side fires teacher who used N-word while discussing sports teams with racist names

DeVoto, a teacher of 41 years, was discussing why the former name of the Washington Football Team was offensive to indigenous people, telling students the term was just as bad as the N-word — saying the full word.

By Sophie Sherry