Baseball quiz: Read all about it!

I was thinking about how little I know about you folks who follow my weekly quiz. Then again, you don't know that much about me, either. For example, I have a master's degree with a specialization in reading disability (NYU didn't offer one in being a quizmaster). I mention this because I frequently remind parents and grandparents how important it is to read to — and with — the children in their lives.

So read a book, share some books and help the kids of Chicago.

On to the quiz:

1. Through 30 games this season, the White Sox were a meh 15-15. I don’t want to put a damper on things, but they’ve never reached the ­postseason with a start like that. When was the last time the Sox started at .500 through 30 games?

a. 2017

b. 2007

c. 2003

d. 1991

2. On May 28-29, the White Sox will host the Cubs. In the last 10 seasons (2013-22), which team has the better record against the other?

a. Cubs

b. White Sox

c. The same

3. ‘‘Now on the mound for the ­Cardinals, Albert Pujols.’’ Well, that was ­unexpected. Pujols, 42, became the oldest player to make his MLB pitching debut since Lena Blackburne pitched at 42 for the 1929 White Sox. Who was that team’s manager who made the decision?

a. Tony La Russa

b. Eddie Collins

c. Lena Blackburne

d. Ray Schalk

4. Which of the following position(s) has Willson Contreras played besides catcher?

a. First base

b. Second base

c. Third base

d. All three

5. Which of the following position(s) did Ernie Banks play besides shortstop?

a. First base

b. Second base

c. Third base

d. All three

6. During his Hall of Fame career, Frank Thomas stole 32 bases. I was surprised that Harold Baines, during his Hall of Fame career, stole only two more (34). Here’s a question that should be easy for old Yankees and/or Hall fans out there: Who stole more bases, Joe DiMaggio or Yogi Berra?

a. Joltin’ Joe

b. Yogi

c. The same

7. In the last 10 seasons (2013-22), which pitcher has thrown the most complete games for the White Sox or the Cubs?

a. Kyle Hendricks

b. Chris Sale

c. Lucas Giolito

d. Jake Arrieta

8. Through May 15, Nico Hoerner and Jonathan Villar were the only two Cubs to have four hits in a game. How did that compare with the number of players the Sox had?

a. More

b. Less

c. The same

9. Through May 15 (33 games), the Cubs had homered 13 times in the first three innings, more than in the rest of the game combined (seven homers in the middle three innings and four in the last three). In those 33 games, how many homers did Cubs pitchers allow compared to the number the team hit in each third of the game?

a. More

b. Less

c. The same

ANSWERS

1. Just so you know, those weren’t random numbers. They started 15-15 in each of the seasons listed, with 2017 the most recent.

2. If you like the glass half-full, the Cubs and Sox each have 23 wins. If you look at the glass as half-empty, they each have 23 losses. They are 23-23.

3. Blackburne was the player/manager, and he brought himself in to pitch on June 5, 1929, in what was to be his final MLB game. The Red Sox beat the White Sox 17-2. Blackburne faced one batter, who singled and drove in two runs. The batter was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double, and the side was retired.

4. Contreras has played first and third.

5. Banks played first and third.

6. DiMaggio and Berra each stole 30 bases in the regular season.

7. Sale tossed 13 complete games for the Sox, Hendricks and Arrieta had six each and Giolito had five. That totals 30 complete games, the same total that Fergie Jenkins had in 1971.

8. Through May 15, no member of the White Sox had a four-hit game. Tim Anderson had six three-hit games.

9. Cubs pitchers allowed 14 homers in the first three innings and then 11 each in the next two thirds.

