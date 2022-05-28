The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Sports Cubs

Polling Place: How do Cubs, White Sox fans rank the crosstown rivalry?

Which side of town does the Cubs-White Sox rivalry mean more to?

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: How do Cubs, White Sox fans rank the crosstown rivalry?
Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox

The White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn bats against the Cubs in 2021.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Which side of town does the Cubs-White Sox rivalry mean more to? If we’re talking about the fans, there’s a pretty strong indication in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter.

We asked Cubs fans which opponent they like to beat most. In a runaway, the answer was the Cardinals at 64.8%. The Sox received only 13.1% of the vote, also trailing the Brewers (15.5%).

“That vote is correctly lopsided,” @dpurpura commented.

But we put the same question to Sox fans, and the top vote-getter wasn’t a division rival. It was the Cubs, at 44.4%. Interpret that as you will.

“Cubs fans say the Cardinals because it’s our actually division rival and means more in terms of standings and playoff contention,” @BeSureMan wrote. “White Sox fans say the Cubs because they have an inferiority complex.”

We also asked about interleague rivalries between crosstown (or close) foes: Which one is the best?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Cubs fans, which team is most fun to beat?

Upshot: Anyone else a bit surprised the Brewers haven’t narrowed the gap on the Cardinals in this regard? The rivalry with the Crew has been pretty high-stakes and intense over recent seasons. But Cubs-Cards is special and always has been. And the point here is — clearly — beating the Sox doesn’t touch beating the Birds on the Bat.

Poll No. 2: White Sox fans, which team is most fun to beat?

Upshot: There must ve various factors at play here, perhaps the biggest one being the Sox just plain don’t have a longstanding rivalry that’s considered one of the good ones in baseball. Also, though, don’t Sox fans have more reasons to dislike the Cubs than the other way around? The Cubs have the cooler ballpark, the bigger crowds, the higher national profile, etc. “Inferiority complex,” though, seems a little harsh.

Poll No. 3: Which “crosstown” rivalry is the best?

Upshot: As @JBIRD1268 points out, “Cubs-White Sox isn’t for the national spotlight.” Then again, are any of these “national” rivalries? Mets-Yankees undoubtedly comes closest, which is mostly a media thing. The New York teams clashed in the World Series in 2000 and, as we all know, both are having successful 2022 seasons. Mets-Yankees for all the marbles again? Just imagine what it’ll be like if — when — it happens here.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Crosstown: Cubs’ Codi Heuer could become White Sox’ one who got away
‘Rebuild’ is a bad word when you’re rebuilding for the second time in 10 years. Just ask the Cubs. Or don’t.
How Cubs’ Christopher Morel became a big-league outfielder in one year
Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Nico Hoerner rejoin starting lineup in 20-5 loss to Reds
Marquee’s mistake puts it in a deeper hole
Rowan Wick and Joey Votto exchange words, David Ross ejected in Cubs’ loss to Reds
The Latest
Zac LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bulls position breakdowns: Guard Zach LaVine is in Klutch time
All signs point towards the Bulls and LaVine getting a deal done to make him a max player the next five years, but the unrestricted free agent wants to be wined and dined by other suitors just to hear what’s out there. That means there’s always a chance LaVine could stray.
By Joe Cowley
 
MLS_Salaries_Soccer.jpg
Chicago Fire
An optimistic and pessimistic view of the Fire
There are reasons to think the Fire can turn things around, but also stay on their slide.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Screen_Shot_2022_05_26_at_1.09.03_AM.png
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: Triple parlay for race day
Our ‘ace gearhead source’ talks motorsports and picks the winners for the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.
By Rob Miech
 
Obit_Angell.jpg
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: The great Angell
The Hall of Fame baseball writer died at 101, and he left an ‘imprint that’s hard to overstate.’
By Bill Chuck
 
Paul Vallas. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times
Politics
Paul Vallas to run for mayor, sources say
Sneed has learned the former CPS CEO — who has made previous unsuccessful bids for mayor and governor — plans to throw his hat in the ring next week.
By Michael Sneed
 