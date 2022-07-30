Sports Saturday baseball quiz: Please, don’t trade me

The trade deadline, which ordinarily is July 31, this season has been moved to Aug. 2 presumably because … I don’t know, I guess because the 31st is on a Sunday and then they needed an extra day because the season started late. Sounds reasonable to me. There’s a good chance that some of the familiar names around Chicago soon will be familiar names elsewhere. It’s one of the realities of sports. I wonder how each of us would feel if being traded were a part of our professional lives. Can you imagine if it were integrated into our personal lives? What would be the demand out there for you? There aren’t that many quizmasters, so I’d like to think the asking price for me in a trade would be pretty high. On the other hand, I don’t even want to think about how little my wife would get in return for me.

Let’s get started on the quiz and presume we all will be here again next week.

Have fun.

1. It has been called one of the worst trades of all-time. Yes, I’m reminding you of June 15, 1964, when the Cubs traded Lou Brock with Jack Spring and Paul Toth to the Cardinals for reserve outfielder Doug Clemens, 38-year-old pitcher Bobby Shantz and a 28-year-old pitcher who once won 21 games for the Cardinals. Who was that other big piece of this trade?

a. Ernie Broglio

b. Lew Burdette

c. Dick Ellsworth

d. Larry Jackson

2. James Shields pitched in the big leagues for 13 seasons and finished with a 145-139 record in spite of his 16-35 mark after he joined the White Sox in a trade in 2016 for Erik Johnson and what other minor-leaguer?

a. Lourdes Gurriel

b. Fernando Tatis Jr.

c. Francisco Lindor

d. Bo Bichette

3. Mike Cameron was the 15th player to hit four homers in a game, and he did it against the White Sox — his old team. Yes, the Sox traded Cameron, but I don’t think there are any regrets. Whom did they get in return?

a. Paul Konerko

b. Ray Durham

c. Keith Foulke

d. Omar Vizquel

4. Who is this Hall of Famer? (Here’s a hint: He was known as “The Cuban Comet.”)

• April 30, 1951: Traded by Cleveland to the White Sox as part of a three-team deal.

• Dec. 4, 1957: Traded by the White Sox to ­Cleveland.

• Dec. 6, 1959: Traded by Cleveland to the White Sox.

• Nov. 27, 1961: Traded by the White Sox to the Cardinals.

• April 8, 1964: Signed as a free agent with the White Sox.

• July 17, 1964: Released by the White Sox.

• Sept. 10, 1976: Signed as a free agent with the White Sox.

• Oct. 6, 1976: Released by the White Sox.

• Oct. 3, 1980: Signed as a free agent with the White Sox.

• Oct. 6, 1980: Released by the White Sox (after two plate appearances).

5. Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan pitched in the American League for 13 seasons and the National League for 14 seasons and struck out a lot of players (5,714 to be exact). Did he strike out more Cubs or White Sox?

6. In this trade, the Cubs sent Ryan Dempster to the Rangers. In return, they got Christian Villanueva and which pitcher?

a. Matt Garza

b. Kyle Hendricks

c. Jeff Samardzija

d. Carlos Marmol

7. The White Sox traded center fielder Aaron Rowand, lefty Daniel Haigwood and lefty Giovany Gonzalez and in return got Jim Thome. With whom did the Sox trade?

a. Cleveland

b. Minnesota

c. Philadelphia

d. LA Dodgers

8. This pitcher started his career with Cleveland as a starter. He starred in Boston. He was traded by Boston to the Cubs for Bill Buckner. The Cubs traded him to the A’s for three minor-leaguers. In Oakland, Tony La Russa turned him into a reliever and ultimately a Hall of Famer. The A’s dealt him to St. Louis, where he was reunited with La Russa and the postseason. He ended his career in Boston, where he’s an announcer to this day. Who is this well-coiffed hurler?

9. Hall of Famer Ron Santo started his career with the Cubs and ended it with the White Sox. Which of these Hall of Famers also started and ended their careers in the same city but with different teams?

a. Hank Aaron

b. Yogi Berra

c. Dizzy Dean

d. Babe Ruth

e. All of them

ANSWERS

1. Ernie Broglio went 21-9 in 1960 for the Cardinals, then went 7-19 in two-plus seasons with the Cubs. Lou Brock went to the Hall of Fame after St. Louis.

2. On July 2, 2015, the Sox signed him as an amateur free agent, and on June 4, 2016, they traded Fernando Tatis Jr. to the Padres. The Sox also sent some money to San Diego.

3. Mike Cameron was traded on Nov. 11, 1998, to the Reds for Paul Konerko.

4. From the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022, the beloved Minnie Miñoso.

5. Nolan Ryan faced the Cubs in 34 games and struck out 185 batters, holding the Cubs to a .187 average. Ryan faced the White Sox in 47 games and struck out 353, holding the South Siders to a .192 average. In fact, he struck out more White Sox than any other opponent.

6. “The Professor,” Kyle Hendricks, joined the Cubs, thanks to Ryan Dempster.

7. The Phillies were the trade partners.

8. “His attitude and personality are just special,” Cubs reliever Dickie Noles said of HOFer Dennis Eckersley. “He’s a unique person. He’s got his own lingo for balls and strikes and hits. ‘Throw some gas.’ ‘That man ain’t taking me bye-bye.’ ”

9. All of them. Hank started with the Milwaukee Braves and ended with the Milwaukee Brewers. Yogi started with the New York Yankees and ended with the New York Mets. Dizzy started with the St. Louis Cardinals and ended with the St. Louis Browns. And Babe Ruth started with the Boston Red Sox and ended with the Boston Braves.

This week, we had a lot about trades and Hall of Famers. If you are in Cooperstown, New York, on Aug. 3, the legendary Bob Ryan and I will be speaking at the Hall about our book, “In Scoring Position: 40 Years of a Baseball Love Affair.” It also will be broadcast live on Facebook and then on the HOF YouTube channel.

Thanks for another great week, and please, don’t trade me.

