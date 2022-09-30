The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 30, 2022
‘Huge’ season expected for guard Ayo Dosunmu by Bulls teammates

Dosunmu has added some weight and worked on his quickness, hoping to continue making an impact for his hometown team. Will that be enough to land him a starting job while Lonzo Ball heals up? Let the preseason games begin.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Ayo Dosunmu

The Zach LaVine stamp of approval came early on in this Bulls camp for Ayo Dosunmu.

Asked about Dosunmu going into Year 2, LaVine not only went to the ceiling in his expectations, but raised it.

“It looks like he’s been in the weight room, getting his body right,’’ LaVine said. “Ayo’s as hard a worker as anybody. He’s the most inquisitive guy that I’ve met as a rookie, just trying to get ready, asking questions of me, DeMar [DeRozan], anybody. Questions of anything he can do to get better. So knowing him he’s added things to his game. I think he’s in for a huge sophomore season.’’

First things first for Chicago’s very own, as the former Morgan Park standout has to show that he can be a reliable option at the point guard spot while Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) is sidelined.

That audition could begin as soon as Tuesday, when the Bulls host New Orleans at the United Center in their preseason debut.

Dosunmu, Coby White, Alex Caruso and veteran Goran Dragic are each candidates, according to coach Billy Donovan, and while that will have to play out, with the way Dosunmu showed up to camp he’s made it very clear that he’s all business.

He’s added seven pounds of muscle over the summer, while working on his footwork and speed.

“Yeah, I feel a lot stronger,’’ Dosunmu said of his new look. “Even just those bumps out there, trying to keep my defender in front or finishing at the rim, every aspect of the game I would say I feel a lot stronger than last year.’’

And Dosunmu wasn’t even close to done.

There was still a long list of things he’s wanting to immediately work on as this season ramps up.

“The stamina part, just being able to have my stamina there the whole season,’’ Dosunmu said. “And just being able to be a reliable playmaker at all times. There’s going to be a lot of times when teams are going to key in on Zach, DeMar, [Nikola Vucevic] and just being able to use my experience and grow as a player and a reliable playmaker out there.’’

Restless nights

Dragic was on a Heat team that lost to the Lakers in the Championship Bubble back in 2020, but was unable to play in those Finals because of a foot injury.

Several years later, the veteran hasn’t forgotten that.

“Every basketball player wants to win a championship and the same thing with me,’’ Dragic said. “I’ve already been close with Miami, but unfortunately I got hurt in the Finals. And it still to this day, I cannot sleep well because I want to be back. I still have that hunger.’’

Good news for a Bulls roster that welcomes veteran leadership.

“I feel healthy; I’m 36 years old,’’ Dragic added. “I’m not the youngest anymore but I still have that passion and that is the most important.’’

Closing thoughts

While Caruso won’t stress about being a starter or coming off the bench once the games start to count, he does know where he wants to be in the final minutes of games. And that’s on the court.

“I’ve always been team-first trying to win games,’’ Caruso said. “If that’s me starting basketball games then that’s what we’ll do. If that’s me coming off the bench, that’s fine too. I’ve always been I’d rather finish games than start games. For me, it’s just making sure I’m impacting the game the right way and have a chance to win it when it matters.’’

