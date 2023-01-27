The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
Sports NBA

Time for the Bulls to be real with themselves: It’s a soft roster

Back-to-back losses to less talented teams this week sends a loud and clear message to this front office. Whether they hear it or not - or even believe it - will show itself as the trade deadline approaches.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Time for the Bulls to be real with themselves: It’s a soft roster
DeMar DeRozan

ORLANDO – DeMar DeRozan remained confident where his head was.

Unfortunately for the Bulls veteran forward, he could only speak for himself.

Where his teammates were as far as their own mental space after back-to-back embarrassing losses this week? That’s for each of them to figure out.

What DeRozan won’t allow in the locker room, however, is the outside narrative of this team to seep into their own psyche and become their reality.

“I think if you think like that, and you give into that, you become that,’’ DeRozan said. “We cannot become what everybody says we keep doing. I’m always a big firm believer in as long as you’ve got time, have an opportunity going forward, you’ve got a chance to change whatever needs to be changed.

“It would be different if we had a deadline of, ‘We’ve got five days to change something so big.’ No, we have opportunities. It sucks [losing] … We’re just waiting for that opportunity. Not even necessarily waiting, I think we’re fighting for it instead of trusting that it’s going to come. As long as it comes at the right time, that’s all that matters. It’s just got to come.’’

But does it?

That’s where DeRozan’s blind leap of faith could come back to bite him and the Bulls this season, especially if the front office is also thinking that same way.

Multiple wins over Milwaukee, Miami, Boston and Brooklyn can’t be downplayed. But they also can’t blur some underlying issues that aren’t going away with the way this roster is currently constructed.

Coach Billy Donovan uses buzzwords and catchphrases like, “need to play desperate,’’ “ramping up the compete level,’’ “playing with physicality.’’

Translation: This roster is soft.

Talented? No question. But a foxhole team that understands what it takes to win games late – let alone a playoff series when the game gets really grimy? No sir.

Back-to-back losses to Indiana and then Charlotte were equally frustrating, and also followed a blueprint that is a direct indictment of the lack of edge this Bulls team not only displays, but is easy for less talented teams to pick up on.

Go at them hard later in the game and they will break.

It’s not an every-game occurrence, but it’s enough. Donovan made no secret of that.

“Setting a standard of play where we shouldn’t be letting another team dictate what level we need to play to,’’ Donovan said of one of the corrections that has to be made. “I always think that’s really dangerous inside of a team, when you get to that place where you’ve gotta at least be, ‘OK, here is the level we know we’ve got to play to.’ ‘’

The Magic have already beaten the Bulls once this season, and of course pulled the game out late with Zach LaVine benched. Does anyone think Orlando will be at all intimidated of this Bulls team on Friday?

The real intrigue, however, is that after Bulls-Magic that leaves just five more games before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

The Sun-Times reported earlier this month that executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas built last offseason around “continuity,’’ and wasn’t about to stray off of that, especially still believing that a healthy Lonzo Ball covers up a lot of weaknesses that have been exposed.

Roster construction is a fluid business, however. Could a third-straight loss to a team that is less talented on paper be the final straw?

Only Karnisovas can answer that, and now has less than two weeks to do so.

“How do we just turn that into every single night no matter who we’re playing against, with that element of knowing we have what it takes to compete against the best?’’ DeRozan said. “That’s what gives me hope.’’

At this point, that might not be enough.

Next Up In Sports
Bears, business group push to make Arlington Heights subsidy plan more than just X’s and O’s on a blackboard
The Bulls and their Big Three: An idea that doesn’t work
Former Bears player Marcus Robinson on son’s ‘gut wrenching’ leukemia diagnosis
Billy Packer, college sports broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours, dies at 82
The quest to visit all Illinois’ state parks and fully enjoy it
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Geneva’s streak, appreciating Benet’s Gene Heidkamp and Hyde Park’s Jerrel Oliver
The Latest
Third World Press Foundation, at 7822 S. Dobson Ave. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, has started a GoFundMe for damages experienced after a pipe burst beneath the building.
Honoring Black History
Historic Black publisher raises money after flood damages property
Third World Press Foundation, the renowned Black publishing company on Chicago’s South Side, experienced a flood in December that caused $200,000 in damage.
By Mariah Rush
 
merlin_111029225.jpg
Afternoon Edition
PPP fraud uncovered in Chicago, informant reveals $100K bounty on FBG Duck and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
The former Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights in 2021.
Springfield
Bears, business group push to make Arlington Heights subsidy plan more than just X’s and O’s on a blackboard
No legislation has been filed and no sponsors have been named for a measure that would create a new class of tax incentive that would allow the Bears to pay to Arlington Heights a negotiated sum for the property taxes on the 326-acre site of the old Arlington International Racecourse.
By Tina Sfondeles and David Roeder
 
A screengrab of a video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability that shows the moments before police shot and killed Sharell Brown.
City Hall
City Council members infuriated by $1M settlement in police shooting case
Alderpersons briefed on the settlement Friday were told it is “fiscally prudent” to pay the family of Sharell Brown even though the Civilian Office of Police Accountability ruled the May 2019 shooting was justified.
By Fran Spielman
 
Judge Mary Marubio
Judge long involved in bail reform in Cook County appointed to oversee bond court
Judge Mary Marubio was named the new presiding judge of the Pretrial Division of the Circuit Court of Cook County.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 