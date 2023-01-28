Is this ‘The Ex-Files’ or is this baseball trivia?

‘‘The X-Files’’ first aired from Sept. 10, 1993, to May 19, 2002, and then had a brief revival from Jan. 24, 2016, to March 21, 2018. If that seems like a lot of episodes (218), it’s only because, from the great opening theme to the not always satisfying ending, the viewing public was very hooked. We followed FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) as they investigated intelligent extraterrestrial life, the paranormal and government conspiracies. We were hooked because we wanted to believe. The show was spooky, interesting, educational, sometimes funny and so well-written. Wait, am I describing ‘‘The X-Files’’ or your weekly quiz in Sports Saturday? And speaking of the quiz, this week we are focusing on players who either were ex-members of the Cubs and White Sox or members of the local nines and their ex-teams. You shouldn’t have too much trouble. Have fun and learn a lot.

1. Hall of Fame pitcher Steve Carlton was one of those guys who stayed too long at the fair. In his last three seasons, including pitching for the White Sox, he went 15-29 with a 5.72 ERA. Once ‘Lefty’ became an ex-White Sox, he pitched for three more teams. Which ones did he throw for?

a. Phillies b. Giants c. Cleveland

d. Twins e. Devil Rays

2. Don Larsen pitched, what I consider, the greatest game in MLB history when he was perfect against the Dodgers in the 1956 World Series. In his long career, was Larsen an ex-White Sox, an ex-Cub, or was he both?

3. Ex-Cub Jon Lester had 395 different teammates in his career. David Ross was his manager with the Cubs, but was Ross also a Cubs teammate of Lester or were they just teammates in Boston?

4. Wait, wait, I have another David Ross playing question for you: which ex-Cub surrendered Ross’ first MLB homer?

a. Mike Morgan b. Rick Helling

c. Willie Banks d. Mark Grace

5. David Robertson is both an ex-White Sox and an ex-Cubs pitcher. Robertson recently signed with the Mets, and when he appears in a game, he will join an exclusive club of pitchers who pitched for both Chicago teams and both New York teams. Who are the other two pitchers to achieve this feat?

a. Kevin Tapani b. Dick Tidrow

c. Lynn McGlothen d. David Aardsma

6. Tony La Russa is in the Hall of Fame as a manager, not for his time as an infielder. La Russa was a two-time ex-White Sox manager, but when he played, he was an ex-Athletic (both K.C. and Oakland) and an ex-Brave. Was La Russa also an ex-Cub?

7. This ex-White Sox player led the Sox in homers in the 1970s, even though he only played with the team through 1975. Here’s a hint: before signing with the Sox in 1964, he played baseball and football at Citrus College. Orange you glad I shared that?

a. Dick Allen b. Bill Melton

c. Meadowlark Lemon d. Carlos May

8. Here are four new players to Chicago for this coming season. They all have exes. Name the last team that each player played for before adopting a Chicago uniform.

a. Cody Bellinger b. Trey Mancini

c. Eric Hosmer d. Mike Clevinger

9. From 1980 to 1989, which ex-Cubs Hall of Fame closer led the Cubs in saves?

a. Lee Smith b. Bruce Sutter c. Dennis Eckersley

In closing this week, I don’t mind if you think ‘‘The X-Files’’ was a crime show, mystery or drama. But be wary of anyone who thinks the series was a documentary. Have a healthy week. Stay warm. Stay safe. Have fun. Don’t forget to write.

ANSWERS

1. After going 4-3 with the Sox with a 3.69 ERA, ‘Lefty’ went 5-9 with Cleveland (5.37 ERA), 1-6 for Minnesota (8.54) and 1-3 for the Giants (5.37).

2. In 1961, Larsen was traded by the Kansas City A’s to the White Sox as part of a nine-player deal. Then, before the 1967 season, Larsen signed with the Cubs and pitched 4.0 innings before calling it a career.

3. In 2013-14 with the Red Sox and 2015-16 with the Cubs, Ross was Lester’s catcher for 89 games, and Lester had a 2.75 ERA when Ross was behind the plate.

4. The date was Sept. 2, 2002, and David Ross’ Dodgers were playing the Diamondbacks. It was Ross’ fourth MLB game. The Dodgers were leading 18-1 and toeing the slab was ex-Cub Mark Grace, who had played close to 1,900 games for the Cubs at first base. It was the only time that Grace would ever pitch in his 16 years in the majors. And Ross took him deep. After the game, Grace said, “I didn’t have a scouting report on him. Obviously, he can hit 65 mph fastballs.” Ex-Cub Mike Morgan pitched in this game for the D-backs. So did Rick Helling. Ex-Cub Willie Banks pitched for Arizona (but not in this game).

5. David Aardsma and Dick Tidrow played for all four teams. Lynn McGlothen never played for the Mets and Kevin Tapani never played for the Yankees.

6. On April 6, 1973, the Cubs were trailing the Expos 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth. Joe Pepitone led off the ninth with a single, and Ron Santo reached on an error. With Glenn Beckert approaching the plate, Tony La Russa came in to run for Santo. Beckert walked and Randy Hundley walked, and the game was tied. With two down, Mike Marshall walked Rick Monday and La Russa came across the plate with the winning run. It was La Russa’s only appearance with the Cubs and his final appearance in the majors.

7. Beltin’ Bill Melton led the Sox in homers with 129 in the 1970s and in 1971, he led the AL in homers with 33, the same total he had in 1970 when he finished sixth in the AL.

8. Cody Bellinger is an ex-Dodger, Trey Mancini is an ex-Astro, Eric Hosmer is an ex-Red Sox, and Mike Clevinger is an ex-Padre.

9. Big Lee Smith recorded 180 saves for the Cubs. Throughout the decade, he totaled 234 saves. Only Jeff Reardon (264) and Dan Quisenberry (239) had more in all of baseball.

