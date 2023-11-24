Need for speed as Bulls’ Billy Donovan would like pacing to increase

TORONTO – Billy Donovan isn’t trying to remake Lonzo Ball.

The Bulls coach is smart enough to know that Ball has a skillset that is almost one of one.

What Donovan would like to see out of point guard Coby White, however, is a few philosophies that can be taken from the “Book of Lonzo,’’ specifically advancing the ball up the floor with more urgency off both makes and misses by the opposing offense.

For a team dead last in the Association in pacing, it definitely wouldn’t hurt.

“We would always invite advancing the ball up the floor, kicking it up and kicking it ahead,’’ Donovan said on Friday, when discussing his point guard play. “Not to say that Coby can’t or Zach (LaVine) can’t or DeMar (DeRozan) can’t … these guys that are handling (the ball) can’t, but where Lonzo was elite and made him really good is there are point guards on missed shots that when the rebound happens, they understand how the floor is balanced. It’s like the ball is coming to him, and ‘You know what? There’s three guys on this side of the floor and there’s only two defenders.’ He knows right away where that thing is going to be launched. One dribble and it’s gone. It’s something he’s just great at.’’

And something the Bulls haven’t been able to replace since Ball underwent a third left knee surgery, putting his NBA future in doubt.

That doesn’t mean Donovan wasn’t pleased with White’s growth at the point guard position.

Donovan went into detail about the improvements White has made even from opening night last month until now, praising his ability to play catch-and-shoot, as well as driving off of that and attacking the rim.

The balance between score and move the ball remains a work in progress for White, but he’s been a fairly quick learner.

Ball, however, just had intangibles that can’t be duplicated.

“We’re pushing for our guys to advance (the ball up the floor),’’ Donovan said. “The passes that are the most difficult to guard on advanced passes are when the ball gets advanced across the floor. Lonzo could create a situation where it’s four-on-four to four-on-three. He had that ability. And part of it is we’ve got to get up the floor. Everybody has to help with that.’’

There have been no updates offered on the Ball front other than he will miss the rest of this season.

Two steps forward …

It’s not like Patrick Williams has stepped into a role of consistency just yet, but since moving from starter to second unit reserve, there have been signs of life from the former No. 4 overall pick.

Averaging just under five minutes less per game off the bench, Williams has seen his scoring average go up from 5.6 to 6.4, while his plus/minus has jumped from minus-7.1 per game to a plus-8.9. Donovan is seeing a forward who is playing more aggressively, but now comes the next step of his development – consistency.

“The aggressiveness is not always scoring, but the offensive rebounds, running the floor, putting the ball on the floor,’’ Donovan said. “There are differences for him in that. I feel like that’s what he’s responsible to figure out, and the last few games he’s been a lot more aggressive and a lot more physical. We just need a sustained mentality from him all the time. Can he do it night after night.’’

Getting technical

In case there were questions about the Bulls players still caring about this season, they were somewhat answered in the first half thanks to three technical fouls being handed out.

DeRozan, Andre Drummond and Jevon Carter were each hit with Ts.

