Friday, December 22, 2023
Polling Place: How does a really good Bears team for Christmas sound? You know, one of these years

We wanted to know which not-gonna-happen gift would delight you most this holiday season: big-time success by the Bears, by the Bulls or by the Blackhawks.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts after a touchdown against the Browns.

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Look, under the tree!

Is it an NFL contender? An NBA contender? An NHL contender?

Talk about a Christmas miracle, in any case.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we wanted to know which not-gonna-happen gift would delight you most this holiday season: big-time success by the Bears, by the Bulls or by the Blackhawks.

“That won’t happen in Chicago for years,” @JBIRD1268 commented.

OK, then, maybe some socks and a sweater?

“Well, an NFL and NHL contender is out of the question,” @1AlanRoss1 wrote, “so it’s between NBA contender and the socks and sweater.”

There also were a couple of write-ins for Cody Bellinger to the Cubs and a new owner for the White Sox. You people are funny.

Next, we asked how sold you are on Bulls guard Coby White, who’s having a breakout season. Last, we asked how many of the Bears’ three remaining games they’ll win.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: All I want for Christmas is …

Upshot: Time and again, these polls reflect the extent to which this is, first and foremost, a Bears town. We are gluttons for punishment, are we not? Ah, well, the Bears are bound to contend for another Super Bowl berth someday … maybe.

Poll No. 2: Bulls guard Coby White has been on fire. Are you sold on him as a long-term starter?

Upshot: The question isn’t whether or not the Bulls still have a Big Three. It’s whether or not White is one of the Big Three. “I’m sold on Coby as a long-term All-Star,” @RonaldVoigt4 wrote. “Amazing what can happen when you let a player develop — and he’s only 23.”

Poll No. 3: The Bears have games left against the Cardinals, Falcons and Packers. How many of them will they win?

Upshot: Bears fans remain hopeful in the face of so much suffering, with nearly two-thirds of the vote being split by the 3-0 and 2-1 camps. Bottom line: Even if the 5-9 Bears win only one of their remaining games — the one against the Packers — most fans will take it going into the offseason.

