Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan wants Patrick Williams to chase his own greatness

HOUSTON – DeMar DeRozan wasn’t going to let it go, not even for a day.

After all, the flower needed watering.

That’s why the Bulls veteran was right there after the Friday practice at the University of Houston, getting on Patrick Williams about a spin move he did, letting him know what was good about it, and what was bad.

“You just can’t water it one day and the next expect it to grow,’’ DeRozan said. “You have to keep putting sunshine on it, tending to it, caring about it. Other plants grow faster than others, but you gotta stick with it. That’s all it is with him.’’

Then DeRozan took it a step further in discussing Williams, breaking his own self-imposed rule of never making player comparisons.

“I tell Pat all the time, I’m envious of his hands,’’ DeRozan said. “I wish I had his hands, athletic ability … he has so many traits, and it may take one at a time for it to come together. But when it comes together, I tell him all the time, he won’t lose it.

“I hate comparing guys to other guys, I seldom do it, but he reminds me of Kawhi [Leonard]. I know that’s been thrown out there, but his build, the way he moves, everything. Kawhi’s one of the greatest players to play this game, and that’s high praise right there. That’s what I see Pat becoming.’’

But does Pat?

That remained the sticking point for the No. 4 overall pick from the 2020 draft.

Williams can show all the flashes, have all the exciting moments he wants, but can he do it with consistency, and more importantly, can he ever understand how to chase and catch his own potential greatness?

The blowout win over Denver on Wednesday, was just the latest Kawhi flash by Williams. Coming off the bench, Williams scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting, looking physical at the rim and on the defensive end.

The frustration? It was his first 18-plus point game since Jan. 23.

That’s why DeRozan and Zach LaVine will continue staying on Williams. They feel he’s worth it.

And maybe, just maybe, it’s starting to take.

Since moving to that second team, Williams was averaging 11.7 points per game – slightly above his season average of 10.3 – but was shooting a lethal 63% from the field, showing an increased willingness to attack the paint.

“It’s hard not to be confident when you have teammates always on your ass about staying aggressive and shooting the ball,’’ Williams said. “I think it just comes down to me, quite honestly. Just my mindset coming into the game, staying aggressive. It’s not going to happen if I don’t make it happen.’’

But just in case …

“Gotta stay in his ear, challenge him,’’ DeRozan said of Williams. “There’s no guideline book on how to be something special. You’ve got to go through whatever it is you’ve got to go through in order to understand how to unlock it, unlock the abilities you have in you. Every road is different.

“You ever see the Superman movies? He’s on Earth, has these great powers, but doesn’t know how to hone in on them, maximize them. It’s kind of that thing. That’s where Pat’s at right now.’’

NOTE: Coach Billy Donovan reiterated that injured guard Lonzo Ball was still fact finding a solution for his left knee situation, and a third surgery since last January was on the table.

“I just feel bad for him,’’ Donovan said. “He’s 25 years old and here he is missing this entire year, and next season is uncertain of whatever he elects to do if he does have the surgery.’’

