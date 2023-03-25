The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Sports Bears

Ryan Poles in no rush to upgrade Bears’ defensive line

After passing on the best available linemen in free agency and moving out of Will Anderson territory in the draft, the Bears might not get a marquee player to fill one of their biggest needs — their NFL-worst pass rush — unless they get a chance to roll the dice on Georgia standout DT Jalen Carter.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Ryan Poles in no rush to upgrade Bears’ defensive line
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95, sacking Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow) had seven sacks for the Titans last season.

Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

New Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker was “abso-[expletive]-lutely” engaging, ebullient and quotable at his introductory press conference last week. But when it came to the crux of the matter — “How effective will you be in Matt Eberflus’ defense?” — he pretty quickly put on the brakes. 

“Obviously, it takes two things. It’s not just me,” said Walker, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract as a free agent. “It’s the coaches putting players in good positions to make plays and me going out and trusting the game plan and my skills. So I think those two have to come hand-in-hand. We’ll see how that goes.” 

Indeed we will. Walker, a second-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2017, had a “breakout” season for the Titans in 2022 — seven sacks in 426 defensive snaps after having just two sacks in 456 defensive snaps for the Texans in 2021. 

“DeMarcus Walker adds a big, tough, violent heavy-handed guy that can play defensive end and kick inside and rush, too,” Poles said. “So we’re pumped about that.” 

Walker’s seven sacks last season are a significant improvement in production, but still a modest total and an unreliable indicator of more to come. Trevis Gipson had a breakout season with seven sacks in Sean Desai’s defense in 2021, but had only two in Eberflus’ defense in 2022. 

That’s one reason why Walker is here. The Bears’ defensive line was historically ineffective last season. The Bears were 31st against the run (157.3 yards per game) and 32nd in sacks (20) in Eberflus’ first season after ranking 23rd (125.1) and fourth (49) in those categories under Desai in 2021. 

The defensive line, in fact, had just 10.5 of the Bears’ 20 sacks last season — an embarrassingly low total. Adding to the ignominy, rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the Bears’ in sacks — with four. 

It was a drastic fall from the peak of the Vic Fangio era in 2018, when the Bears led the league in rushing defense (80.0 yards per game) and third in sacks (50). It was the worst performance by a Bears defense since 2013, when the Bears were 32nd in rush defense (161.4 yards per game) and tied for 31st and last in sacks (31). 

Like that 2013 season when Marc Trestman and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker replaced Lovie Smith, 2022 was a transition year, with Eberflus replacing head coach Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Desai. 

The Bears’ defense didn’t improve in Tucker’s second season in 2014, despite general manager Phil Emery shoring up the defensive line with ends Jared Allen, Willie Young and Lamarr Houston in free agency and rookie tackles Ego Ferguson and Will Sutton in the draft.

As Emery did that season, Bears GM Ryan Poles is expected to fortify the defensive line this offseason. But he’s off to a slower-than-expected start. He passed on the marquee players in free agency — defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Dre’Mont Jones — and signed only Walker and defensive tackle Andrew Billings. 

And in trading the No. 1 overall draft pick, Poles moved down to No. 9, where he is not likely to get Alabama’s Will Anderson — the best pass rusher in the draft — and less likely to get Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. 

The Bears entered the offseason with four acute positions of need — wide receiver, defensive end, offensive tackle and defensive tackle. They acquired wide receiver DJ Moore from the Panthers in the trade for the No. 1 overall pick. But as they currently stand in the draft, the Bears can fill only one of the other holes with the No. 9 pick. And the educated guesses have the Bears taking an offensive tackle at that spot — with Ohio State’s Paris Johnson and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski the leading candidates. 

There’s a long way to go — the April 27-29 draft is more than five weeks away. And Poles can still fill holes after the first round of the draft. He drafted starters at No. 39 (cornerback Kyle Gordon), No. 48 (Brisker) in the second round and No. 158 (left tackle Braxton Jones) in the fifth round — though starters on a 3-14 team. 

To that end, the No. 32 overall pick the Bears traded to the Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool still looms large — after No. 9 the Bears next pick isn’t until No. 53. But with the 53rd, 61st and 64th picks, Poles has draft capital to move up.

But the Bears’ chances to fill those defensive line holes with a proven starter or a top prospect are diminishing. One intriguing scenario still possible is drafting Carter. The 6-3, 323-pound defensive tackle was considered the No. 1 overall player in the draft by some analysts prior to the NFL Scouting Combine. But Carter’s draft stock is in limbo after he pleaded no-contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to a fatal car accident on Jan. 15 in Athens, Ga. An unimpressive Pro Day performance last Wednesday in which he was nine pounds heavier than he was at the Combine, appeared out of shape and participated only in position drills — and couldn’t even finish those — further muddled Carter’s draft status. 

Poles said last week the Bears “aren’t there yet” in deciding Carter’s draftable status, but he will interview Carter at Halas Hall next month to get a better gauge on that. If Carter and the top offensive linemen in the draft are available at No. 9 (or wherever the Bears ended up drafting), it would be an interesting decision for Poles, who knows he still needs help on the defensive line. 

“No doubt about it,” Poles said. “I know right now you get the sense that we gotta fix everything right now and the options are going to be limited. But I feel comfortable between the rest of free agency … as well as in the draft that we can get that group as good as we possibly can.”

If there has been a theme to what is considered a critical second offseason as GM for Poles, it’s that even with all that salary cap space and draft capital, he’s still going to be patient and view the rebuild as a long-term project. 

“There are going to be some weak spots on our roster that we can’t fix everything,” Poles said. “But we are going to stay flexible to do the best we can to get better. You go from short-term thinking of ‘We gotta do everything right now’ — [if] you extend that out and do things the right way, over time we’ll be able to heal up all of those positions.


Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles weighs risk, reward of trading down to No. 9 in draft
Bears sign LB Dylan Cole
Eagles agree to sign ex-Bears LB Nicholas Morrow
Why Bears free agents ‘can’t wait to go to battle’ with Justin Fields
At career crossroads, Bears RB D’Onta Foreman believes he can run with NFL’s best
Andrew Billings likes his spot in Bears’ defense
The Latest
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson reflects on first season: ‘This is the direction we wanted’
On Sunday, Richardson will turn 54 and also coach his 73rd Hawks game — a sign of his debut season nearing its end. He’s proud of the team culture he has helped build in it, although learning how to manage his time has been challenging.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Cheating daughter wants me to accept her new guy, but I can’t
The unfaithful woman upset her mom when she left a seemingly good marriage for somebody new.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
David Ross
Cubs
Baseball quiz: Each games equals 0.0061728395 of the season
Does opening day really matter? Well, it’s worth the same in the standings as any other game
By Bill Chuck
 
American goldfinches sporting both spring and winter colors in the south suburbs. Credit: Micheal Dodd
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Bucks holding antlers, goldfinch colors, Turkey Run SP, pelicans
A buck holding antlers in late March, goldfinch in spring and winter colors, the highlighted hiking at Turkey Run State Park in Indiana and American white pelicans on the Kankakee River are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Oil Spill At The Department Of Interior: Climate Change Activists Urge President Biden To Reject Willow Project With Demonstration
Letters to the Editor
America must end its dependence on fossil fuels. Stop the Willow oil-drilling project.
We should be taking steps to reduce oil drilling, with a carbon-fee-and-dividend plan and eliminating subsidies to the oil, natural gas and coal industries.
By Letters to the Editor
 