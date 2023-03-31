Bulls guard Alex Caruso and his left foot sprain remains a concern

It isn’t like the Bulls can’t win without Alex Caruso in the lineup this season, evident by the .500 record when the defensive-minded guard is in street clothes.

But there’s no question he makes Billy Donovan’s life much easier when he is available.

Now it’s up to Donovan and the team’s medical staff to keep a close watch on Caruso over the final five regular-season games, making sure that his mid-foot sprain doesn’t become a bigger issue than it already is.

That was the case Wednesday against the Lakers, when Donovan didn’t like the way Caruso looked coming out of the locker room for the second half, so quickly gave him the hook.

“Alex doesn’t complain,’’ Donovan said. “He doesn’t say anything. I can just tell the way he’s moving. Alex will give everything he has got. But he’s going to have to deal with this. It’s going to be an ongoing challenge for him the rest of the year. He tries to fight through it the best that he can.’’

That’s why he has all but been shut down from contact in practices, as well as any full scrimmaging. According to Donovan, he’s basically participating in five-on-zero drills, as well as getting shots up to make sure he keeps his rhythm. That will continue to be the plan for the remainder of the season with only one more real schedule obstacle to deal with.

Back-to-backs have been rough on Caruso’s left foot, and the only one remaining is next week, when the Bulls host Atlanta on Tuesday, and then play at Milwaukee a day later.

Donovan was considering it a wait-and-see, but hopes to have him available for both, even if he has to manage his minutes.

With good reason. While Caruso averages only 5.6 points per game, which was 10th on the team, his plus/minus this season was a team-best plus-167. The next closest teammate to him was Coby White at plus-100, while Derrick Jones Jr. was a plus-99.

Caruso is not a fan of missing games, especially at this point of the season where there is so much on the line in the Eastern Conference standings.

“You have to be willing to measure where you’re at any point in the year,’’ Caruso said. “I’m a believer in that you have to have an idea of where you stand, what you’ve done, because sometimes that’s the carrot you need 40 games into a season, 50 games, when it’s getting tough to find it on that random night on the road or three in four nights. There’s no letting up at this point. That has to be our mentality.’’

Drum beat

Reserve big man Andre Drummond was not only available to travel with the Bulls to Charlotte, but came off the bench and played against the Hornets on Friday.

Drummond missed the game against the Lakers on Wednesday, after announcing that he was leaving all of his social media platforms for mental health purposes. His absence, however, was just the one game before he returned.

