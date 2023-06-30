The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 30, 2023
Bulls start free agency period by agreeing to keep Coby White

With admittedly “a lot of work to do” this offseason, executive Arturas Karnisovas started Friday’s free agency off by keeping Coby White a Bull with a three-year deal.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Coby White

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas admitted there was a lot of work to do with free agency starting on Friday, and that work started with Coby White staying home.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

It was Arturas Karnisovas’ deadpan dig at the offseason criticism.

The Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations was discussing the priority list for the summer last week, and in admitting that “there’s a lot of work to do,’’ also showcased his ability to throw a sneaky jab to the body.

“We have to get better and we’re going to address that,’’ Karnisovas said. “You’ve [the media] obviously been writing about how much work we need to do, people telling me we need to get to it, so we will address our stuff in free agency.’’

“Stuff’’ started getting addressed on Friday.

On the first day that NBA teams could start negotiating with free agents and their representatives, the Bulls made their first splash in-house, agreeing with combo guard Coby White to a three-year deal that could reach up to $40 million in incentives.

The move was very much expected, as Karnisovas expressed how much they valued the restricted free agent.

Even with White staying a Bull, the elephant in the room remained the future of Zach LaVine.

According to several NBA sources, there will continue to be one.

LaVine, who will be starting Year 2 of a five-year, $215-million max contract, first crept into trade rumors at the February trade deadline, with multiple reports – including the Sun-Times – that the Knicks and Bulls were the most serious.

How serious those talks got was privately downplayed by the Bulls.

Where talks are now? According to a source, the Bulls were taking calls on LaVine – not actively making them – and the asking price for the two-time All-Star remained astronomical. As far as the Knicks, they have long pivoted off LaVine.

Karnisovas was asked about the trade rumors surrounding his guard, and of course played it like an executive was supposed to play it.

“As always we are not going to comment on rumors,’’ Karnisovas said. “But we all were disappointed the way the season ended, and Zach was one of the guys who was very disappointed. He went into the offseason to get better and already is working with our player development in [Los Angeles] and started his work early.

“He’s trying to get better. I think a lot of our guys are working hard and trying to get better and get ready for the season. I did not follow or read [the rumors]. I am focused on what our group thinks and how we can improve this team.’’

In other words, Karnisovas has preached patience and continuity for several seasons, and seems committed to adding some tweaks to the core but staying on that current journey.

At least until he doesn’t.

While Nikola Vucevic was locked up to a three-year, $60-million deal earlier this week, the Bulls have left themselves the flexibility to be aggressive during next February’s trade deadline.

That was the growing feeling around the league as of Friday.

Karnisovas wants to give this core one more try, and if it’s not going well during the 2023-24 season, that’s when he would look to make major changes.

